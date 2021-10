“It’s been a year and a half since my last fight, so I am excited to get back in there,” says 40-1, four division titlist Mikey Garcia. “I am looking forward to giving my fans a chance to see me again, especially here in Cali, it’s my home state but I haven’t fought much here.” Garcia is talking about his upcoming bout against the 38-2 Sandor Martin at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California. The October 16th fight will be aired live on DAZN. “I want to pursue big fights, title fights, and be recognized as one of the best fighters in the world once again,” Garcia says. “This is another step in that direction.”

FRESNO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO