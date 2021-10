A well-known local Mennonite missionary will celebrate the release of his new book Thursday evening at Landisville Mennonite Church, 3320 Bowman Road, Landisville. “An Evening with David and Grace Shenk” will feature David Shenk and his wife, Grace, in discussion about his new book, “A Gentle Boldness: Sharing the Peace of Jesus in a Multi-Faith World.” Shenk, of Mountville, will sign copies of his new book.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO