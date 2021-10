LEWISTON - The Warriors battled tooth and nail against No. 13 Eastern Oregon University on Friday night in the Activity Center. Cassidy Nelson set a career-high in kills with 24. All four sets went back and forth with Eastern taking the match in four sets with scores of 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, and 25-22. “We’re trying to get over the hump,” Head Coach Shaun Pohlman. Statistically, we are playing with just about everyone in the conference so we know it isn’t a talent or training/strategic issue. Both Drew (Choules) and I have experienced this hump with past programs and it’s the hardest part to get through in order to take the program to another level.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO