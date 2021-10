Since moving to Greenwich with my family in 2006 I have served this community, currently on the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), the board of Community Centers Inc, as a sustainer adviser for the Junior League, and until recently on the boards of the League of Women Voters and the PTA Council. Before devoting myself to volunteer work while my sons were in school, I worked as an environmental policy analyst researching Superfund, and mediator on federal regulatory negotiations involving drinking water, wind energy, combined sewer overflow and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. I have degrees in civil engineering and economics from Cornell and a master’s in public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

