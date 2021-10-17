Saban likes Alabama's response, 60 minutes of football against Bulldogs

Man, the first half of the 2021 Kentucky football season sure was fun. The BBN witnessed a win over Florida in Lexington to start the season 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Before we focus all of our attention to the final five games of the season, let’s look back at the six of the top plays from the first seven games of the Wildcats’ season, one for each win.

