CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Saban likes Alabama's response, 60 minutes of football against Bulldogs

By Clint Lamb about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STARKVILLE, MISS -- Alabama's performance against Texas A&M last Saturday was...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes nuclear vs Tennessee

Alabama head coach Nick Saban went nuclear on the sideline as his team’s mistakes led to another penalty against Tennessee, amidst growing frustration at his team’s frustration. In the third quarter as Alabama took the field for a new drive, they committed a delay of game penalty that drove their coach into an animated fit on the sideline.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Tennessee answers controversial score with this bomb

After a controversial call for an Alabama touchdown did not go in favor of Tennessee, the Volunteers responded in a huge way. The Crimson Tide scored on a quarterback scramble by quarterback Bryce Young, putting them up 31-17 early in the fourth quarter. The Volunteers responded with this 70-yard strike to bring them back within seven.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
On3.com

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss betting trends to watch

In a SEC battle between two teams coming off tough wins, No. 12 Ole Miss hosts LSU in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. Ole Miss is favored over LSU by nine points at home, with the overall points total set at 76. LSU is 11-4 against the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Eli Manning's number officially retired at Ole Miss

Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was all about the Manning family. Ole Miss legend Eli Manning had his No. 10 jersey retired Saturday afternoon, joining his father Archie and Chucky Mullins as the numbers no longer in circulation in Oxford. Manning was joined on the field by his wife, four children...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#60 Minutes#American Football#Texas A M#Aggies
On3.com

WATCH: Henry To'o To'o celebrates after beating former team

Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o celebrated the team’s 52-24 victory over Tennessee on Saturday with a victory cigar, celebrating with Alabama’s students. To’o To’o began his college career with Tennessee, before joining Alabama this season through the transfer portal. Henry To’o To’o and Alabama win, smoke victory cigars. “Smoke ’em...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Tyree Johnson leaves South Carolina game with injury

While Texas A&M absolutely throttled South Carolina tonight 44-14, they may have suffered a major loss. One of the Aggies’ best defenders had to be helped off the field on Saturday night. Defensive end Tyree Johnson, one of the best pass rushers on the Aggie roster, was helped off the field by trainers late in the third quarter.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: 57-yard touchdown by JaVonta Payton following Alabama penalty

Tennessee took the lead against Alabama with a 57-yard touchdown catch by JaVonta Payton after an Alabama penalty extended their drive. On a Tennessee punt attempt on 4th-and-23, Alabama received a roughing the kicker penalty that kept Tennessee’s drive alive. The touchdown was to JaVonta Payton, as Sideline CFB corrected...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Alabama caps off methodical drive with a score

The Alabama Crimson Tide are squaring off against their biggest SEC rivals in the Tennessee Volunteers. After forcing a Volunteer punt on their first drive, the Crimson Tide marched 85 yards down the field for the first score of the game. The drive was capped off by an eight-yard touchdown run by running back Brian Robinson.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Colin Cowherd blasts USC program during game vs Notre Dame

USC is not putting on a great showing in South Bend, and Fox’s Colin Cowherd took note. “The next USC coach has his hands full. Roster to culture. Nothing is well done,” Cowherd tweeted during Saturday’s game. USC trails Notre Dame 24-16 late in the fourth quarter. They’ve been able...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Top Plays from the First Half of the 2021 Kentucky Football Season

Man, the first half of the 2021 Kentucky football season sure was fun. The BBN witnessed a win over Florida in Lexington to start the season 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Before we focus all of our attention to the final five games of the season, let’s look back at the six of the top plays from the first seven games of the Wildcats’ season, one for each win.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Incredible interception by Michigan DB DJ Turner II

Michigan is in the drivers seat and cruising against Northwestern early in the first quarter. Up 27-7, Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner II came up with this incredible interception. On 2nd-and-10 to start the fourth quarter, Turner showed excellent concentration, tipping the ball twice to himself for an interception of...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy