Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will face his former team in the Detroit Lions in what is set to be one of the more anticipated games of Week 7. After 12 notable seasons where he set a multitude of team records, Stafford was traded by the Lions to the Rams in March. The Lions hauled in quarterback Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks in the move.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO