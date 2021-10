Elderbrook uses his platform to shed light on the more dim areas of the daily experiences that the LGBTQIA+ community faces. Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter Elderbrook has been reaching ears around the world since first breaking onto the scene. During this time he’s lent his vocals and co-writing the platinum-selling single “Cola” with Camelphat, and in 2020 he dropped his debut album Why Do We Shake In The Cold? that was highly praised. These releases, among his stunning performances, have made it clear that Elderbrook is a global sensation who is continually growing as an artist.

