Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is looking strong going into its bye week. The Aggies have won three games in a row and are officially bowl eligible at this point. After beating then-No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago, the Aggies have had a pair of dominant victories over SEC East opponents. After an easy win at Missouri, Texas A&M moved to 8-0 all-time against crossdivision rival South Carolina with a 44-14 win on Saturday night. The home team piled up close to 500 total yards of offense and could have passed that number if not for pulling its starters early. The first-team defense also pitched a shutout and only allowed 15 total yards through the first three quarters.

