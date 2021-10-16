Classic Frights & Marathons: From AMC FearFest to Charlie Brown and the Peanuts

Will this Halloween be the one when the Great Pumpkin comes? Longtime believer Linus thinks so, and keeps watch all night in the pumpkin patch to welcome him. Charlie Brown gets into the spooky spirit too, dressing up as a ghost with more eyeholes than needed, but not scoring the usual kinds of Halloween loot when trick-or-treating. Never fear, World War I fighting ace Snoopy is here to battle the Red Baron, and in doing so, crash Violet’s Halloween party and Linus’ vigil as well. Good grief, you can’t help but have a happy Halloween!

