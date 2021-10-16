CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic Frights & Marathons: From AMC FearFest to Charlie Brown and the Peanuts

 8 days ago

Classic Frights & Marathons: From AMC FearFest to Charlie...

PBS Presents: It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Will this Halloween be the one when the Great Pumpkin comes? Longtime believer Linus thinks so, and keeps watch all night in the pumpkin patch to welcome him. Charlie Brown gets into the spooky spirit too, dressing up as a ghost with more eyeholes than needed, but not scoring the usual kinds of Halloween loot when trick-or-treating. Never fear, World War I fighting ace Snoopy is here to battle the Red Baron, and in doing so, crash Violet’s Halloween party and Linus’ vigil as well. Good grief, you can’t help but have a happy Halloween!
How to Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV and Streaming for Christmas 2021

A Charlie Brown Christmas has aired on broadcast television each year since it debuted on CBS in 1965, becoming a beloved holiday tradition—which explains why there was an outcry in 2020 when Apple acquired the rights to all Peanuts-related media and announced that the Charlie Brown Christmas special, as well as the Halloween and Thanksgiving specials, would be available to view only on Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+.
Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Gang Return to Holiday Television!

After being bought up by Apple last year, we lost the chance to see Charlie Brown and the gang on broadcast television. The year just wasn't the same, even though it could be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+. Now it seems that the gang will be back after Apple decided to partner up with PBS and let the classic play once again.
Charlie Brown and Friends Making Their Return To PBS

Panhandle PBS will once again broadcast “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” well as. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. In 2020, Apple took over the rights to the Peanuts Gang to be streamed free on AppleTV. After an online petition gained significant support, Apple struck a...
After a Year Without the Peanuts, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Is Returning to TV

Last year was rough for Peanuts fans used to spending the holidays with Snoopy and the gang. For the first time in more than half a century, the specials A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown didn't air on network television. After that brief hiatus, the tradition is being revived. WXIN reports that the Peanuts holiday specials are returning to TV in 2021, starting with It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in October.
Tickets on sale now for Milligan’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Milligan, Tenn. (Oct. 11, 2021) — Milligan University’s musical theatre program presents its fall production, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” written by Clark Gesner, Oct. 21-24, in the McGlothlin-Street Theatre located in the Gregory Center. Show times are 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21-23, and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. All seats are $10 and can be purchased at Milligan.tix.com.
Eric Byrd Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!

What has become an annual tradition in the DMV returns to the Weinberg Center again this holiday season. For years now, Washington-native Eric Byrd has been performing the iconic soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with his trio at venues across DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The show begins with a screening of the Peanuts holiday classic followed by a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi masterpiece score, complete with choral accompaniment during “Christmastime is Here”.
3 classic Charlie Brown holiday specials airing on PBS this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hip! Hip! Hooray! Everyone's favorite Peanut gang is returning to television. PBS said in a news release it will be airing "It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." In 2020, it was announced that Apple TV had acquired...
Classic Rock, Zero Brown Sugar

Once the cancel culture starts in on classic rock, they may never be finished. Maybe I’m an old coot, but when I think of progress, I think of people younger than me and helping them or supporting their way forward.
TV Notes: Yes, you can celebrate Hallloween with Charlie Brown and the gang this year

Remember "The Great Pumpkin" debacle of 2020? Just another reason to erase that dreadful year from our memories. A tradition for many a family since 1966, the beloved TV special "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," a favorite of kids and adults alike, was missing as last fall's Halloween warm-up act. Airing for years on broadcast networks CBS and then ABC, streaming service Apple TV+ became home to the Peanuts gang last year, and thus "The Great Pumpkin" only appeared to Apple subscribers.
'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown': Time, Channel and How to Watch the Halloween Special

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown airs on PBS and PBS KIDS stations Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. To find your local PBS member stations, visit PBS.org. The beloved Peanuts special is airing on television again this year, after not airing on ABC in 2020 because Apple's Apple TV+ became the exclusive home for all previous specials and new content starring Charles M. Schulz's characters. Apple did reach a deal with PBS to air the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials in 2020, but the deal was not reached in time to air the Halloween episode.
LHS theatre debuts Charlie Brown-themed play this weekend

Lampasas High School theatre department will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” starring Ben Stone as Charlie Brown, Kailr Clements as Snoopy, Ciara Carnes as Lucy, Abby Taylor as Sally, Ace Sturgeon as Linus and Bryce Elders as Schroder. Opening night is Saturday and exclusive to those who purchase tickets for $10 from LHS students. This premiere will include gift bags, a meet-and-greet…
What to Watch Sunday: ‘The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ on TV, Diana doc continues

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (7:30 p.m., PBS NC/Rootle) - This timeless classic is back on “regular TV” again, after being available only on streaming last year (Apple TV+ previously purchased the rights to the Peanuts properties). In the beloved special, Charlie Brown preps for a party, while Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle. This airs on PBS and on PBS Kids, and also streams on Apple TV+.
How to Watch ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

American institution. Cultural phenomenon. Fun show. No matter how you choose to describe it, all of those phrases and more are readily applied to It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Last year, fans were left to search for the special, only to find that it was only available on Apple TV+. This year, the perennial special comes back to broadcast television, moving to PBS and PBS Kids. You can watch it on Sunday, October 24 with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
Good grief, I miss Charlie Brown Halloween dates with my mom

It’s 9.30 p.m. The howling wind and clear, Oct. 31 sky fall away behind the squeaky screen door. The second I step inside, I toss my heavy bag to the floor and begin the process of disrobing. First, the cold shoes. Then, the paper headpiece. Finally, I painstakingly remove the...
From the Peanut Gallery

When I’m trying to figure out what’s on TV that my granddaughters might enjoy, my overwhelmed mind goes back to the days of the late 1950s when the only suitable TV fare for kids was Saturday mornings. It was agonizing to choose among three shows, one on each network, because...
