‘The Flash’ Is Getting a Golden Supersuit Upgrade in Season 8 (PHOTOS)

Gwinnett Daily Post
 8 days ago

‘The Flash’ Is Getting a Golden Supersuit Upgrade in...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

cinelinx.com

The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season

With season 7 of The Flash releasing on DVD and Blu-Ray this week, I thought I would check the home entertainment release out and see if it’s worth picking up. Season 7 of The Flash picked up where last season’s cliffhanger ending left off, with Eva McCulloch roaming at large in Central City. Barry Allen, aka The Flash, has to regroup in order to stop Eva and save his wife Iris. The most recent season of The Flash will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on October 12, 2021.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

New Suit for “The Flash” Comes With Golden Boots

Grant Gustin gushed over the golden boots that have been added to his new suit for The Flash during DC FanDome. Gustin will don these boots in season eight of The CW’s hit series. While being interviewed at DC FanDome, Gustin could not contain his excitement saying the boots. Are...
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets November Launch, First-Look Photos (TV News Roundup)

The second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining will stream Nov. 24. In the second season, Bayside High is back in session, despite the Season 1 finale teasing the emergence of Covid-19 in the world of the show. Now, the students are getting ready to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) seeing it as a way to finally get out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Meanwhile, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself paying more attention to her love life than she wants to; Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah.
TV SERIES
flashtvnews.com

DC FanDome: Official Flash Season 8 Costume Photo Revealed

Today at the DC FanDome virtual event, the new boots for Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash for Flash Season 8 were revealed… and Barry finally has his iconic gold boots in his TV incarnation. We’ve come a long way from the original burgundy costume with the red background of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
spoilertv.com

Chesapeake Shores - Episode 5.10 - That Old Feeling (Season Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release

CHANGE IS COMING FOR THE O’BRIENS ON THE SEASON ENDER OF ‘CHESAPEAKE SHORES’ PREMIERING OCTOBER 17, ON HALLMARK CHANNEL. STUDIO CITY, CA – October 12, 2021 – On the season finale of “Chesapeake Shores,” the O’Briens come to a crossroad in “That Old Feeling,” premiering Sunday, October 17 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods,” Hair), Diane Ladd (“Enlightened”), Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan.
TV SERIES
firstsportz.com

How to Get New Fortnite Golden Skull Trooper Skin in Season 8

The new Fortnite Golden Skull Trooper Skin has been released in the game after it was leaked earlier ahead of its release in the item shop. The Golden Skull Trooper Skin has been re-released on the occasion of the Fortnitemares 2021 event that celebrates Halloween in the game. Although it has seen its way into the game before, players can’t get over this monster-themed skin. It has been re-released today and is currently available in the shop right now. The article details all about the new Fortnite Golden Skull Trooper Skin that is in the Fortnite Item Shop for Fortnitemares.
VIDEO GAMES
