‘The Flash’ Is Getting a Golden Supersuit Upgrade in Season 8 (PHOTOS)

The new Fortnite Golden Skull Trooper Skin has been released in the game after it was leaked earlier ahead of its release in the item shop. The Golden Skull Trooper Skin has been re-released on the occasion of the Fortnitemares 2021 event that celebrates Halloween in the game. Although it has seen its way into the game before, players can’t get over this monster-themed skin. It has been re-released today and is currently available in the shop right now. The article details all about the new Fortnite Golden Skull Trooper Skin that is in the Fortnite Item Shop for Fortnitemares.

