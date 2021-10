Americans are being urged to continue to wear masks in indoor settings over the holiday season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidelines released on Friday.The agency stressed the importance of taking basic precautions when attending large events or gathering with family and friends, and of getting vaccinated.“We fully expect that families and friends will gather for the holidays this year and we have updated our guidance on how to best to stay safe over the holidays,” the agency wrote in its updated guidelines.“The best way to minimise Covid risk and ensure that people can...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO