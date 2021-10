Week 8 of the college football season is a wrap. Anybody who told you it would be boring was lying to you, because college football is never boring. We missed pure chaos by a few inches Saturday, with Caleb Williams putting on his cape and super-snatching the win for Oklahoma after a sleepy morning at Kansas, and with Oregon hanging on for dear life, and with Alabama turning a competitive clash of three quarters with Tennessee into a laughable 52-24 win over the Vols.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO