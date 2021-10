The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in Game 1 of the NLCS Saturday night at Truist Park. Unlike the Division Series, the NLCS is a best-of-seven. The Braves will have home field advantage in the series even though the Dodgers finished with a better regular season record. Atlanta won the NL East for the fourth straight time while Los Angeles had their streak of division championships snapped by the San Francisco Giants and had to settle for the wildcard. Games 1 and 2 will be at Truist Park. Games 3, 4 and 5 if necessary, will be in Los Angeles.

