Nevada State

Nevada vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) are two-touchdown underdogs in a road MWC matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. The over/under is set at 61.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada and its opponents have scored at least 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
  • Hawaii's games have gone over 61.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 55.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.8, 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61.5 .
  • The 61.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 64.7 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Nevada is 3-2-0 this year.
  • The Wolf Pack have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Nevada's games this year have gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Wolf Pack score 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.0).
  • When Nevada records more than 31.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack rack up 443.0 yards per game, just 5.7 more than the 437.3 the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup.
  • In games that Nevada picks up more than 437.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (16).
Hawaii Stats and Trends

  • Hawaii has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14 points or more.
  • Hawaii's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • This year the Rainbow Warriors rack up 3.0 more points per game (27.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.8).
  • Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.8 points.
  • The Rainbow Warriors collect 42.9 more yards per game (417.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (374.6).
  • In games that Hawaii picks up more than 374.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (7).
Season Stats

