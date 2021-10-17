The River: Catching up and reporting on sad loss of Cappy Bobby Lischkge, travails of paddlewheelers

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — Eight Pennsylvania cities were ranked among the top 30 places to retire in the United States. The U.S. News and World Report released the 2021-2022 Best Places to Retire rankings on Tuesday. Lancaster was ranked No. 5 and Allentown, the third-largest city in Pennsylvania, jumped 29 spots coming in at No. 11, Harrisburg ranked No. 13 and Reading ranked No. 15. Five other Pennsylvania areas placed on the ranking for 2021-22. U.S. News and World Report says that is “largely due to the accessibility of high-quality health care facilities.” York came in at No. 17, followed by Philadelphia at No. 19, Scranton at No. 22 and Pittsburgh at No. 29. The report used factors including happiness, housing affordability, health care quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings in order to determine the ranking. “Deciding where to live is an important retirement decision,” said Emily Brandon, U.S. News senior editor for retirement. “When comparing potential places to retire, look for affordable housing, proximity to health care services and a strong economy, especially if you plan to work part-time.” The top three places to retire were Sarasota, Naples, and Daytona Beach — all cities in Florida. Click here for the full report.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO