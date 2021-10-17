CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The River: Catching up and reporting on sad loss of Cappy Bobby Lischkge, travails of paddlewheelers

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life.) For more than a month I’ve been absent from this column and the computer, in general, except for an occasion...

The River: Agreeable October prompts memories of ‘Licking River Ramble’ and Fredericks Landing

(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life.) October’s always been my favorite month since I came into the world on an October Saturday eight decades ago. So far, this autumn month has exceeded expectations for agreeable weather with temperatures above average for this time of the season.
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

