Scoreboard: College football box scores

On a weekend when it felt like many College Football Playoff contenders decided to sleep in a little too long, No. 5 Ohio State made a point to anybody who thinks it isn't ready to get back in the conversation. The Buckeyes cruised to an easy 54-7 win over Indiana and quarterback C.J. Stroud reentered the Heisman conversation by throwing for 266 yards and four touchdowns. It was the fifth straight win for the Buckeyes, which have found their rhythm since their Week 2 loss at home to Oregon.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO