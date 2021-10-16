Have you hugged a bureaucrat lately?

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ 1971 LP Teaser and the Firecat, and he’s celebrating by releasing a super deluxe box set packed with previously unheard demos, alternative mixes, and live recordings from the era.
He’s also re-recorded the album cut “Bitterblue” with the original Teaser and the Firecat team of producer Paul Samwell-Smith and guitarist Alun Davies. He’s called the new recording “Bitterblue²,” and you can hear it right here.
Teaser and the Firecat was the follow-up to Stevens’ 1970 breakthrough LP Tea for the Tillerman. It features several of his most enduring songs, including “Moonshadow,” “Peace Train,”...
