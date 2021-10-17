Today's scripture

Dutiful parents spend a lot of their time watching over their child to ensure his or her well-being. When the child is first born, they watch their offspring while he is sleeping, making sure the young one is breathing, making sure he is covered, making sure that he is healthy. When the child begins to walk, they watch where he is going, keeping him out of cupboards, away from stairs, guarding against danger as the toddler begins to explore the wider world around himself. As the years pass the child is watched over while at play, while eating, when learning to drive. School grades are checked, behavior is monitored, friends are observed,… and when problems arise, wise parents step in to help steer the offspring in a healthier direction. Even when the home is left, dutiful parents still check in on their now adult offspring to watch over their progress. Its just part of what it means to be a parent, this watchful nature.

