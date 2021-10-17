CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Today's scripture

As for you, the anointing you received from him remains in you, and you do not need anyone to teach you. But as his anointing teaches you about all things and as that anointing is real, not counterfeit —...

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Search the Scriptures: A watchful Father

Dutiful parents spend a lot of their time watching over their child to ensure his or her well-being. When the child is first born, they watch their offspring while he is sleeping, making sure the young one is breathing, making sure he is covered, making sure that he is healthy. When the child begins to walk, they watch where he is going, keeping him out of cupboards, away from stairs, guarding against danger as the toddler begins to explore the wider world around himself. As the years pass the child is watched over while at play, while eating, when learning to drive. School grades are checked, behavior is monitored, friends are observed,… and when problems arise, wise parents step in to help steer the offspring in a healthier direction. Even when the home is left, dutiful parents still check in on their now adult offspring to watch over their progress. Its just part of what it means to be a parent, this watchful nature.
Jesus
John
WVNews

Political and religious division is same old story, but getting worse

I go camping and fishing a couple times a year with some friends. We have different backgrounds, lifestyles, ideas about current events. We had different work professions in the same factory. We talk, discuss stuff, joke, but have never gotten mad. That’s rare in today’s world. Some family and friends...
goodmenproject.com

COVID Anti-Vaxxers Are the Ultimate Snowflakes

They say no two snowflakes look alike. But from all appearances at the anti-vax and anti-mask rallies — filled with people convinced that either COVID is a hoax or efforts to mitigate it are one step removed from the gulag — I’m not so sure. There’s an awful lot of...
WVNews

Around the community

ETAM — The Etam United Methodist Church will hold a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Cool Springs Park. There will be lots of homemade goodies. Proceeds will go to the church building fund. KINGWOOD — The Preston County Assessor’s Office will be closed 1-2:30...
The Guardian

In brief: B: A Year in Plagues and Pencils; The Gardener; A Curious Boy – reviews

Some folk have misshapen handknits to show for it, others a baking-induced paunch. For Edward Carey, author of, among other novels, the triumphantly idiosyncratic Little, pandemic displacement activity has yielded an archive of drawings that began with a doodle and soon became a pledge to produce one a day, duly posted on social media. His sketches, all done in Tombow B pencils from Japan, are of poets and scientists, birds and beasts, heroes and monsters. Some subjects are burningly topical (George Floyd, Kamala Harris), others historical (Samuel Pepys, Ada Lovelace), while nature provides timeless consolation (as an Englishman in Texas, he’s especially taken with a bird called the grackle). These characterful images are bound together here with words of wistfulness and modest hope.
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: A watchful Father

Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: God is a sure thing

Modern America has many vices, but one that frequently gets overlooked as being spiritually problematic is the prevalence of gambling. Literally billions upon billions of dollars are gambled away every-year in this country, often with the direct encouragement of the state, which is a full-fledged participant in all too many cases.
