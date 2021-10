Iowa State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) is coming off its only bye week of the season and is set to take on Kansas State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday evening in Manhattan. The matchup is set to kick at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be the second-straight night game that Iowa State has played in. Prior to its bye week, Iowa State defeated Kansas in blowout fashion. The last time Kansas State took the field, it lost to Oklahoma 37-31. The Wildcats are also coming off their only bye week of the season. It's worth noting that the Iowa State-Kansas State matchup ranks eighth among active uninterrupted series (104 consecutive seasons with a game entering 2021).

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO