CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscopes: Oct. 17

Post-Star
 7 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s early in the game, but the little wins and losses along the way will still make a difference to your end result. What matters more than any single move is your determination to see this through. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To get things done...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 23, 2021: Amandla Stenberg, leave nothing to chance

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Amandla Stenberg, 23; Ryan Reynolds, 45; Cat Deeley, 45; Weird Al Yankovic, 62. Happy Birthday: Leave nothing to chance. Take care of unfinished business so you can begin doing the things you find meaningful. Question your motives and concerns, and map out a plan that excites you about the future. Personal growth will lead to a change in lifestyle and purpose. It’s time to reinvent who you are and what you want to pursue. Your numbers are 4, 11, 22, 25, 34, 39, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Oct. 10, 2021: Mario Lopez, spend time with people who excite you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, 43; Mario Lopez, 48; Wendi McLendon-Covey, 52; Nora Roberts, 71. Happy Birthday: Take a walk on the wild side to find out what you are truly capable of doing. Explore, expand and embrace what life has to offer. Spend time with people who excite you and motivate you to challenge yourself and rise to any occasion that looks promising. It’s time to gather your experience, knowledge and enthusiasm, and shoot for the stars. Your numbers are 5, 11, 17, 24, 35, 42, 46.
CELEBRITIES
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 12, 2021: Hugh Jackman, take time to evaluate what’s going on around you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Josh Hutcherson, 29; Tyler Blackburn, 35; Marcus T. Paulk, 35; Hugh Jackman, 53. ARIES (March 21-April 19): Avoid letting anyone distract you or make decisions for you. Look at the pros and cons, and draw a conclusion based on what you want to achieve long-term. A disciplined approach and positive attitude will get you where you want to go. 2 starsHappy Birthday: Take time to evaluate what’s going on around you before you make a move this year. You have options, and with preparation, you can reach what you desire. The world is your oyster; all you need to do is stop procrastinating and start taking advantage of opportunities as they arise. Engage in life, love and exploration, and happiness will prevail. Your numbers are 5, 13, 23, 30, 37, 41, 48.
CELEBRITIES
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 13, 2021: Marie Osmond, trust in your instincts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sacha Baron Cohen, 50; Kate Walsh, 54; Christopher Judge, 57; Marie Osmond, 62. ARIES (March 21-April 19): You aren’t alone. You have more going for you than you realize. Step out of your comfort zone, and you’ll recognize you have control. A partnership will be helpful when it comes to balance and contributions. Romance is on the rise. 4 starsHappy Birthday: Explore the possibilities, be innovative and challenge yourself to think outside the box. Be open to suggestions and ready to make a move when an opportunity comes your way. Don’t sit back, follow others or leave anything to chance. Trust in your instincts, and you will overcome doubt. Face situations head-on, and potential will rise to the surface and take over. Your numbers are 9, 13, 21, 24, 33, 37, 43.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Taurus#Libra
Willits News

Horoscopes Oct. 19, 2021: John Lithgow, speak up and offer suggestions

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Gillian Jacobs, 39; Roger Cross, 52; Jon Favreau, 55; John Lithgow, 76. Happy Birthday: Speak up and offer suggestions. It’s time to be bold and upfront and to find out exactly where you stand. Put your plans in play. Take charge of your happiness, and you will discover a way to reach your goal. Life is about living, not just existing. Stand tall, be counted and do your part to secure your lot in life. Your numbers are 6, 13, 22, 26, 34, 40, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Oct. 17, 2021: Felicity Jones, embrace life wholeheartedly

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Ang, 38; Felicity Jones, 38; Alan Jackson, 63; Michael McKean, 74. Happy Birthday: Discipline will lead to new and exciting opportunities. Engage in activities and events geared toward advancement, knowledge and connecting with advantageous people. Position yourself to advance, and you will outmaneuver any competition you encounter this year. Embrace life wholeheartedly, and you will attract upbeat individuals who have something to offer. Make peace of mind and home improvements priorities. Your numbers are 5, 12, 24, 35, 42, 44, 47.
CELEBRITIES
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 21, 2021: Judge Judy Sheindlin, don’t mix emotions with financial or professional matters

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Blanca Suarez, 33; Glen Powell, 33; Matt Dallas, 39; Judge Judy Sheindlin, 79. Happy Birthday: Pay attention to detail, size up situations and don’t vacillate. It’s up to you to make decisions that will improve your life and your relationships with others. Put more thought and energy into activities that will benefit you mentally, emotionally and physically. Striving to be your best will improve your status quo. Don’t mix emotions with financial or professional matters. Your numbers are 4, 10, 18, 23, 32, 35, 48.
CELEBRITIES
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 22, 2021: Jeff Goldblum, take comfort in knowing your capabilities

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46; Saffron Burrows, 49; Jeff Goldblum, 69; Christopher Lloyd, 83. Happy Birthday: Keep an open mind, and be ready to compromise when dealing with domestic issues and family feuds. Take comfort in knowing your capabilities, and use your strengths personally and professionally to bring people together and maintain balance, integrity and peace of mind to you and all those you encounter. Intelligence and discipline, coupled with love and understanding, will help you excel. Your numbers are 7, 15, 21, 24, 31, 36, 42.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini. Aries (March 21-April 19) Have you noticed that negotiations and ideas shared with friends and partners were flowing rapidly this week? (Admittedly, there was a hiccup midweek with the full moon.) Today the dust is starting to settle, which makes it the perfect time to relax.
LIFESTYLE
cardinalpointsonline.com

Horoscopes for the Week of October 22nd

This week’s reading comes from the Good Karma Tarot deck created by Kerry Ward of Cosmopolitan Magazine. Aries: Eight of Cups. Write it off, Aries, because some things just can’t be saved—and shouldn’t be. You’ve been pouring a lot of energy and effort into a leaky bucket, and it all just pours away into nothing. The situation isn’t going to magically improve, so it’s time to cut your losses and move on. You’re too valuable to waste time on dead ends. Go look for the action, and you’ll soon be back in business.
LIFESTYLE
thestatetimes.com

Your Weekly Horoscope

Aries (Mar. 21- Apr. 19): Things are going to start to slow down for you, which will be a nice change of pace. Take some time this week to catch up on some self-care that you’ve been missing. Your lucky days for this month are the 27th and 29th!. Taurus...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy