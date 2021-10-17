CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Lucky Jupiter Flies Straight

 7 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's early in the game, but the little wins and losses along the way will still make a difference to your end result. What matters more than any single move is your determination to see this through. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To get things done...

What will happen to Jupiter when the Sun dies?

Authors: J. W. Blackman, J. P. Beaulieu, D. P. Bennett, C. Danielski, C. Alard, A. A. Cole, A. Vandorou, C. Ranc, S. K. Terry, A. Bhattacharya, I. Bond, E. Bachelet, D. Veras, N. Koshimoto, V. Batista & J. B. Marquette. First Author’s Institution: School of Natural Sciences, University of Tasmania,...
Gibbous Moon and Jupiter

Vineyard Skies for Friday, October 15, 2021. You must have JavaScript enabled to use this form. Subscribe or become a Friend of the Vineyard Gazette and receive our free newsletters and free and discounted tickets to Gazette events along with our award-winning news and photography.
The Sky this Week: Jupiter

After a VERY cloudy week overall we will hopefully be seeing some slightly better stargazing conditions this week. This will make for a perfect opportunity to cover the last bright planet not covered so far in this series: Jupiter. Jupiter is 5th planet from the sun and by far the...
Stargazing: Venus, Antares, Jupiter and Saturn

This week brings prime viewing of bright planets in addition to stellar and lunar meetings. On Thursday, the moon aligns in a beautiful triangle with the giant planets Jupiter and Saturn in the constellation Capricornus. The just-past-quarter moon gleams at the apex and vivid Jupiter shines to the east with Saturn on the western angle. Those with backyard telescopes or binoculars will want to focus on this excellent grouping. M33, the Triangulum Galaxy, will also be well placed for viewing, reaching its highest point in the sky around midnight.
NASA launches Lucy probe to explore Jupiter asteroids

NASA launched a spacecraft called Lucy on a 12-year mission to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids for the first time on Saturday, gathering new insights into the solar system’s formation. The Atlas V rocket responsible for propelling the probe took off at 5:34 am local time (0934 GMT) from Cape Canaveral.
Jupiter's Lighting Scheme

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Those who share your interest may not do so with the same amount of passion as you. You'll be most effective and influential when you temper your enthusiasm to their level, plus one. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Get your hands dirty in the endeavor. It's the...
Lucy is off to Visit Jupiter’s Trojan Asteroids

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is on its way. The spacecraft was launched into space on Saturday, October 16th on an Atlas 5 rocket. Its primary target is Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. Spacecraft have visited asteroids before, and even brought samples back to Earth. But Lucy is unique: it’ll visit a total of...
Jostling of Jupiter

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You lost something irreplaceable back there; knowing this is a sign that you're living right. To recognize and celebrate the specialness of things while you have them, knowing that someday you will mourn, is to live fully. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be pitching and persuading....
NASA: Evidence of water vapor found on Jupiter moon

Scientists said Thursday they have found evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of one of Jupiter’s moons, NASA said. In a news release, NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observations of Europa, an icy moon that is 90% the size of Earth’s moon, revealed the presence of “persistent water vapor” in one of the satellite’s hemisphere.
See Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter Align on Thanksgiving

Astronomy lovers have a lot to be thankful for in 2021. This year brought us impressive meteor showers, super moons, and eclipses of the solar and lunar varieties. On Thanksgiving, star-gazers can be grateful for a trio of planets lining up in the night sky. Here's what you need to know to see Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter together on Thursday, November 25.
Social Advice From the Gemini Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The problem can be solved. First, take the pressure off yourself so you can move again. You're going to need to walk around this issue and see it from a few different vantage points. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll finish what you started. The accomplishment is...
How to Make a Jupiter Brain – A Computer the Size of a Planet

How feasible is it to build a Jupiter brain, a computer the size of a planet? Just in the past few decades, the amount of computational power that’s available to humanity has increased dramatically. Your smartphone is millions of times more powerful than the NASA computers used to send astronauts to the moon on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Computers have become integral to our lives, becoming the backbone of our communications, finances, education, art, health care, military, and entertainment. In fact, it would be hard to find an area of our lives that computers didn’t affect.
Hear Martian Earthquakes and Winds Through InSight's Ears

NASA's InSight lander comes with an extremely sensitive seismometer called the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS) which can pick up vibrations as subtle as a breeze. SEIS was created to listen for marsquakes for the study of Mars' deep inner structure. However, SEIS' sensitive ear means scientists have lots...
NASA mission headed to Trojan Asteroids near Jupiter

It's a historic first-ever mission for NASA to go study the unique group of asteroids sharing an orbit with our Solar System's largest planet. NASA Associate Administrator Robert Cabana has all the details.
ColourPop Lucky Penny Collection Swatches

ColourPop Lucky Penny Collection is back again with a new, short ‘n’ sweet launch featuring warm, orange and copper tones across an eyeshadow palette, three cheek duos, and three liquid lipsticks. I love seeing that there are three duos that look like lighter, more medium, and darker (though it could and should be richer, IMO!). The collection launches later today at 10AM PT. Here are swatches!
This Week's Weird News 10/22/21

A video of a 'ghost' removing a dog's collar, a man with a cell phone in his stomach for six months, and a breathtaking supernova remnant that resembles Pac-Man were among the strange, unusual, and enlightening stories to cross our desk this week.
To See It All

The paper was riddled with red marks, comments on the side (some intelligible) and plenty of arrows and strikethroughs. Her underling, who was about two levels above me in rank, scurried toward me, waving, with the draft in her hand. "It's great!" she exclaimed. "If it had been really bad, she would have thrown it in your face."
In brief: B: A Year in Plagues and Pencils; The Gardener; A Curious Boy – reviews

Some folk have misshapen handknits to show for it, others a baking-induced paunch. For Edward Carey, author of, among other novels, the triumphantly idiosyncratic Little, pandemic displacement activity has yielded an archive of drawings that began with a doodle and soon became a pledge to produce one a day, duly posted on social media. His sketches, all done in Tombow B pencils from Japan, are of poets and scientists, birds and beasts, heroes and monsters. Some subjects are burningly topical (George Floyd, Kamala Harris), others historical (Samuel Pepys, Ada Lovelace), while nature provides timeless consolation (as an Englishman in Texas, he’s especially taken with a bird called the grackle). These characterful images are bound together here with words of wistfulness and modest hope.
