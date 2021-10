CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall met with the media after UVA's 48-40 win over Georgia Tech. “It starts with the coaching and our offensive staff. Robert Anae and Jason Beck and our offensive staff is doing a really good job. Then it goes to Brennan at the quarterback spot. Every play goes through him. Then between Dontayvion (Wicks) and Ra’Shaun (Henry) and Jelani (Woods), and KT (Keytaon Thompson) and Billy (Kemp) and Wayne (Taulapapa) and Devin Darrington, there's lots of production happening out there. It’s really fun to watch, but it is designed super well, and our offensive staff is doing a great job using the resources we have.”

