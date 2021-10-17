CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man allegedly choked, assaulted girlfriend

westkentuckystar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cadiz man has been arrested after a reported assault on Thursday. WKDZ...

westkentuckystar.com

Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Turkey's Erdogan threatens to expel U.S. ambassador and 9 others

ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for...
FOREIGN POLICY

