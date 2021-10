Last Saturday night, in front of over 41,000 fans at Truist Park, Austin Riley came to the plate in Game 1 of the NLCS for an at-bat he’ll remember for the rest of his life. Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, with just one out left, the Braves third baseman walked it off with a line drive to left field, giving the team a crucial 1-0 lead in the NLCS against the Dodgers. You’ve seen the hit a hundred times by now as it’ll no doubt go down as one of the many big postseason moments in Atlanta Braves history. Even sweeter, it just so happened to be Riley’s first professional walk-off RBI.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO