The first wealth is health. In 1860, American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote the quote stated above. 161 years after, the same saying still holds true. Health is a vital factor if we want to live a good life. No matter how rich you are, you can easily lose all that you have when you need to pay for expensive medical treatments whenever you are sick. That is why we need to make sure that we all strive to live a good and healthy life, especially now that we are in the middle of a pandemic.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO