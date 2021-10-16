CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Proposed Change Could Speed Python Dramatically

slashdot.org
 8 days ago

Working on something...possibly a robot, I don't remember at this point...this python fanboi I was working with swore that python was the way to go 'cuz it had this great library for just what we needed to do. My position was that it should have been done in C...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Infoworld

Python stands to lose its GIL, and gain a lot of speed

One of Python’s long-standing weaknesses, its inability to scale well in multithreaded environments, is the target of a new proposal among the core developers of the popular programming language. Developer Sam Gross has proposed a major change to the Global Interpreter Lock, or GIL—a key component in CPython, the reference...
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Systemd-Free Devuan 4.0 'Chimaera' Officially Released

I've asked questions in like four different venues, including Reddit, and nobody gives a fuck. And by that I don't mean people are rude. Hell, I'd be SO happy if people were rude like 15 years ago and solve my problem along the way. No, people don't even answer questions at all these days.
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Intel Open-sources AI-powered Tool To Spot Bugs in Code

Given that nowhere in TFA or any linked article is there any information whatsoever on where to get this magical tool or how to use it, I'd say at the moment it doesn't even do a no-ass job. Managed to find it on Github [github.com]. It looks like it uses...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Qed#Micropython#Api#Plc#Stm32
slashdot.org

AmigaOS Is Still Getting Updates and Upgrades

If people are finding a way to make it work for them, good for them. Comedy or tragedy? How pathetic and myopic you are to feel that people who want something different succeed. If I could justify $1,500 on an extra computer right now, I'd have tried this out [arstechnica.com]....
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Intel's Future Now Depends On Making Everyone Else's Chips

I wouldn't say that they're lucky. That is one of the 'benefits' of investing money into advertising; people will prefer the product they've heard about already over some unknown product. If they don't know that your product is inferior in reality, they can't even begin to care. It's a real shame that situation. But that's how it is.
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Visual Studio for Browsers: Microsoft Unveils 'VSCode for the Web'

"Bringing VS Code to the browser is the realization of the original vision for the product," Microsoft said in a blog post. "It is also the start of a completely new one. An ephemeral editor that is available to anyone with a browser and an internet connection is the foundation for a future where we can truly edit anything from anywhere."
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
Software
slashdot.org

Traffic-Redirecting Rootkit Somehow Got a Microsoft-issued Digital Signature

Cybersecurity researchers at Bitdefender say cyber criminals have been using a rootkit named FiveSys "that somehow made its way through the driver certification process to be digitally signed by Microsoft," reports ZDNet:. The valid signature enables the rootkit — malicious software that allows cyber criminals to access and control infected...
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

'Best Open Source Software of 2021' Identified by InfoWorld Listicle

Self-consciously posting "lists-as-articles" doesn't make it any less clickbait. It's like drinking cheap beer "ironically". The pretension changes nothing. This before concluding that I really completely fail to get excited by any of the listed. I did get disappointed that the bodylinks aren't to the software but to more listicles, so I had to search. And then finding that the the one bit of software that might interest me, really wasn't interesting after all. It's all about "ecosystem" these days. Those.
SOFTWARE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

New federal requirements for CDL applicants

Starting Feb. 7. 2022, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will require new commercial driver license applicants as well as those seeking to upgrade their CDL, to receive training from a certified organization on the national registry of Entry-Level Driver Training providers.
CELL PHONES
slashdot.org

Why we need Windows 11

Then don't use Windows. That's never going to be a secure option. The alternate upgrades are still buggy, which means rushed delivery and improper QA. These, in turn, guarantee flat-out that there will be security holes. Changing a number to 11 won't fix poor discipline. TPM/secureboot and other "security" features...
SOFTWARE
The Conversation U.S.

The future of work is hybrid – here's an expert's recommendations for success

COVID-19 has changed the way we work. Even before the pandemic, the U.S. workforce increasingly relied on remote collaboration technologies like videoconferencing and Slack. The global crisis accelerated the adoption of these work tools and practices in an unprecedented way. By April 2020, about half of companies reported that more than 80% of their employees worked from home because of COVID-19. That shift was made possible by decades of research into, and then development of, technologies that support remote work, but not everyone uses these technologies with the same ease. As early as 1987, groundbreaking research identified some of the...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
slashdot.org

ISPs Want More Money Because So Many People Are Streaming Squid Game

The hotel I run is right next to a very popular stadium/concert venue, causing my hotel to be full all of the time. This causes me to pay for a lot of staff and maintenance. It's not enough that I charge my customers to stay here, the stadium should ALSO be paying me to cover these outrageous costs!
ECONOMY
slashdot.org

Hope Thelps

Comment Re:The SFC uses non-free software (Score 1) 65. Comment Re:Keep your cameras from recording private proper (Score 1) 135. Comment Re:Keep your cameras from recording private proper (Score 2) 135. Assuming this took place in the UK (as that's whose law this case concerned) the best people to ask...
SCIENCE
slashdot.org

John Carmack Pushes Out Unlocked OS For Defunct Oculus Go Headset

Oculus may have officially discontinued its low-end Oculus Go headset last year, but the company has one more "official" update to help future-proof the hardware. On Thursday, Oculus released an unlocked build of the Oculus Go operating system, allowing for "full root access" on more than 2 million existing units. Oculus "Consulting CTO" (and former id Software co-founder) John Carmack announced his plans for this update last month, saying it was something he had "been pushing on for years." In part, the unlocking is an attempt to guarantee that Go hardware will continue to be fully functional well into the future, allowing for "a randomly discovered shrink wrapped headset twenty years from now [to] be able to update to the final software version, long after over-the-air update servers have been shut down," Carmack wrote.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Apple's Product Design Has Improved Since Jony Ive Left

The whole thing about minimizing the number and variety of ports was the triumph of aesthetics over function. You say it's as easy to bring a USB C to HDMI cable as it is to plug into HDMI, but it obviously isn't. It's one more thing to bring and one more thing you might forget. And, of course, it undermines the simplicity of having nothing but USB-C ports, since it means you have to carry a dongle instead of being able to plug stuff in natively. It's great for you that your use case worked with the USB-C only design, but that doesn't mean Apple can or should ignore all the other use cases where it didn't work.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy