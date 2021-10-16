Proposed Change Could Speed Python Dramatically

The whole thing about minimizing the number and variety of ports was the triumph of aesthetics over function. You say it's as easy to bring a USB C to HDMI cable as it is to plug into HDMI, but it obviously isn't. It's one more thing to bring and one more thing you might forget. And, of course, it undermines the simplicity of having nothing but USB-C ports, since it means you have to carry a dongle instead of being able to plug stuff in natively. It's great for you that your use case worked with the USB-C only design, but that doesn't mean Apple can or should ignore all the other use cases where it didn't work.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO