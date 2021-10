Atlanta United 2 takes on Memphis 901 FC Saturday night at AutoZone Park. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on ESPN+. ATL UTD 2 enters its penultimate match of the 2021 USL Championship regular season still in playoff contention following a forfeit by Sporting Kansas City II. After losing 1-0 on Wednesday night and seemingly ruled out of the postseason, Atlanta was awarded a 3-0 victory the next day after the USL Championship announced that an ineligible player played for SKC II. Midfielder Jake Davis was scheduled to serve a one-game suspension for caution accumulation during the contest but instead played the full 90 minutes. The overturned result put ATL UTD 2 at 34 points, five away from FC Tulsa who currently holds the final playoff spot in the Central Division. With two matches remaining, Atlanta will need to win both and get help to clinch its first playoff berth.

