Watch System Of A Down perform live debut of ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ and ‘Protect The Land’

By Matt Doria
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSystem Of A Down have performed their first show since July of 2019, treating fans in Las Vegas to a 30-track set heavy on cuts from their 2001 album, ‘Toxicity’. Celebrating the record’s 20th anniversary, the band showcased all but three of the 14 songs on ‘Toxicity’ (omitting ‘Jet Pilot’, ‘Forest’...

