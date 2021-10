Expected UK policy rates showing rapid rate hike after November. GBP/USD rally in doubt after questionable forecast. Sentiment favors short-term upside. Sterling has been one of the strongest major currencies against the U.S. Dollar of recent with impetus from a hawkish Bank of England (BoE) as well as a marginally weaker greenback. Both nations have begun a divergence in terms of their central bank policies where the Fed is only looking to begin tapering asset purchase while the BoE is already eyeing rate hikes as soon as November 2021 (see graphic below for comparison).

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO