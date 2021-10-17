CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
#21 South Dakota hammers #16 UNI

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Cedar Falls) South Dakota stormed to 24-0 halftime lead and defeated UNI on Saturday, 34-21. The Coyotes go to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference

South Dakota rushed for 161 yards and threw for 153. Lake City, IA native Kody Case had a 25 yard reception.

After a 3-1 start the Panthers have lost back to back games. Quan Hampton was a bright spot statistically for UNI with 108 yards receiving on nine catches. Former Greene County athlete Deric Whipple caught one pass for five yards.

South Dakota opposes Illinois State next. UNI travels to South Dakota state next weekend.

Iowa State grabs win over top ten Oklahoma State

(Ames) Iowa State’s Big 12 title hopes remain alive after a big 24-21 victory over #8 Oklahoma State. The Cyclones outscored the Cowboys 17-7 in the 2nd half. Brock Purdy completed 27/33 passes for 307 yards and two scores. Xavier Hutchinson caught 12 passes for 125 yards with a pair of TD’s.
College Sports Weekly Recap

-Next meet is the Missouri Valley Conference Championships on October 29th. Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside. -Placed 14th in the 100 butterfly, swam on the 3rd place 200 free relay, swam on the 5th place 400 free relay, and swam on the 9th place 200 medley relay at St. Ambrose on October 8th.
Lewis Central’s South makes IGCA HOF Class of 2021

(State) The Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced their 2021 Hall of Fame Class for volleyball this past week. The group includes MOC-Floyd Valley and George coach Leeanne McMillen, Lewis Central coach Dennis South, and Official Charles Liston. South coached the Titans from 2001-15. He won 304 career matches. South guided...
IGCA All-Star Rosters Announced

(State) The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released information on their senior all-star lineup. Making the team from this are are Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold, ACGC’s Chloe Largent, Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson, DM Christian’s Emma Cross, and Winterset’s Lauren Carter.
Landus Acquires Grain Elevator in Atlantic, Iowa

(Ames, Iowa) Landus, Iowa’s largest farmer-owned grain cooperative, announced today the acquisition of a 3.4-million-bushel grain elevator in Atlantic, Iowa. Pipeline Foods most recently operated the facility through a joint venture with ADM, and Landus purchased the facility through a public bidding process following Pipeline Foods’ recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
Riverside’s Cody and McCready qualify for state cross country

(Corning) The SW Valley State Qualifying Cross Country Meet on Thursday saw Riverside come away with two entries into next week’s state meet. Becca Cody and Mason McCready each finished in the top ten to advance to Fort Dodge. Cody was 7th in the girls race in a time of 21:58. McCready was 6th in the boys race with a mark of 17:44.
Atlantic Hosts Creston in Season’s Finale

(Atlantic) Atlantic and Creston square off in a Class 3A District 6 football game both teams have (2-2) district records. The Trojans enter the game on the heels of two straight wins. Creston is 5-3 and still in the playoff conversation at one of four at-large spots. Atlantic Head Coach...
Class 1A and 2A State Qualifying Meets on Thursday

(Fort Dodge) The State Qualifying Meets for Class 1A and 2A cross country teams and individuals will take place on Thursday. The top three teams and top 15 individuals at each location in 2A will advance to the state meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday, October 30th. Class 1A teams must be in the top two to advance. The top ten individuals in Class 1A move on to state.
Southwest Valley Hosts Ogden in First Round Playoff Game

(Corning) (6-2) Southwest Valley hosts (4-4) Ogden in a Class A first-round playoff game on Friday night. Southwest Valley suffered book end defeats but won seven straight games in between before falling to Mt. Ayr in the regular-season finale last Friday night. Head Coach Anthony Donahoo says resiliency, toughness, and perseverance are all words he uses, to sum up, his squad.
High scoring Harlan one win away from perfect regular season

(Harlan) Harlan rolls into the final week of the regular season with an 8-0 record and an average margin of victory at 36.9 points per game. Following a 42-0 win against Creston last week, Harlan coach Todd Bladt says his team can still play a cleaner game. Penalties on defense and a turnover on offense meant the Cyclone offense only ran three plays the entire first quarter. “We have to eliminate penalties. That’s a big point of emphasis this week. We have to play smarter and within ourselves and eliminate turnovers. We have to take care of the ball, especially going into the playoffs we can’t have that turnover margin going the wrong way.”
