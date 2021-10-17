21 South Dakota hammers #16 UNI

(Cedar Falls) South Dakota stormed to 24-0 halftime lead and defeated UNI on Saturday, 34-21. The Coyotes go to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference

South Dakota rushed for 161 yards and threw for 153. Lake City, IA native Kody Case had a 25 yard reception.

After a 3-1 start the Panthers have lost back to back games. Quan Hampton was a bright spot statistically for UNI with 108 yards receiving on nine catches. Former Greene County athlete Deric Whipple caught one pass for five yards.

South Dakota opposes Illinois State next. UNI travels to South Dakota state next weekend.