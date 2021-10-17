CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames' Andersson fined $5K for roughing Oilers' Yamamoto

By Josh Gold-Smith
theScore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto on Saturday night, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced. In the season's first edition of the "Battle...

Yardbarker

Flames’ Loss Will Be Oilers’ Gain With Derek Ryan

Over the last three seasons, Derek Ryan has seen his fair share of the Battle of Alberta as a member of the Calgary Flames. Entering the 2021-2022 season, he’ll be dropping the flame on his crest for an oil drop. The Flames opted not to re-sign the savvy veteran, and instead, the Edmonton Oilers scooped him up on a two-year contract.
NHL
chatsports.com

Rasmus Andersson’s Bank Account Is 5K Lighter

Rasmus Andersson will find $5000 missing from his bank account tomorrow. The NHL fined the Flames defenceman $5000, the maximum amount, for a roughing penalty he took in the first period of Calgary’s 5-2 loss to Edmonton Saturday night. Andersson, and a few teammates, thought Jacob Markstrom took a stick, courtesy of Kailer Yamamoto under the chin in a scrum in front of the net. Andersson would be partially right as a Flames player would lift Yamamot’s stick up into Markstrom’s mug and after that it all broke loose after the whistle. Andersson got right in Kailer’s face, appeared to head butt him and then started throwing fists.
NHL
Sporting News

Flames vs. Oilers results: Connor McDavid hat trick leads Edmonton to win in first Battle of Alberta of 2021-22

Every time the boys from Alberta met over the course of the 2021 season, there was one noticeable thing missing: the fans. It had been 623 days since the Flames and Oilers played in front of a crowd. Every time these rivals met last season — 10 times, in fact — they said how much they missed the energy their faithful brought to the rink. Matthew Tkachuk's exact words were: "It sucks."
NHL
markerzone.com

FLAMES DEFENCEMAN RASMUS ANDERSSON FINED BY NHL FOR INCIDENT IN SATURDAY'S GAME

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday afternoon that Calgary Flames defenceman. Rasmus Andersson has been fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto. The incident occurred late in the first period of Saturday night's game. A scrum ensued following the whistle, and Andersson proceeds to punch...
NHL
Kailer Yamamoto
Connor Mcdavid
The Hockey Writers

Flames News & Rumors: Andersson, Tkachuk, Sutter, Captaincy & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, defenceman Rasmus Andersson is a little bit lighter in the wallet after being fined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS). In other news, Matthew Tkachuk spoke about his relationship with head coach Darryl Sutter, and dispelled the notion that the two had a rift last season. Meanwhile, Sutter is in no rush to name a captain this season, and has instead chose to start the year with four alternates. Their season began on Saturday night in a battle with the Edmonton Oilers, one which they fell short in and in doing so continued an ugly streak.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

OILERS NOTES: Yamamoto looks to cut down on penalties

Kailer Yamamoto is no worse for the wear after Rasmus Andersson worked him over Saturday night but still says, after watching the tape later, that he saw a head-butt from the Calgary defenceman. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. “At...
NHL
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
#Roughing
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Pacific Division Preview & Betting Guide: Golden Knights, Oilers, Kraken, Flames

You know a division is bad when three of its top four teams odds-wise are the Flames, Oilers, and an expansion team out of Seattle. Whereas every other division has several teams capable of contending for the Stanley Cup, the Pacific Division has the Vegas Golden Knights and seven other teams with serious question marks. It is unlikely that the Pacific Division will produce either Wild Card team in the West. However, with so many unknowns about a lot of these clubs, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to surprise the rest of the league. And that means opportunities for us bettors to capitalise on its randomness.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ OILERS

Head coach Darryl Sutter has confirmed the team will run with seven defencemen in tonight's season opener in Edmonton. Forward Blake Coleman will not play as he has one contest remaining on his two-game suspension. The following lines and pairings were used during the morning skate:
NHL
chatsports.com

Flames Post-Game: Oilers’ execution the difference in Battle of Alberta

The Calgary Flames played some very good stretches of hockey in their season-opening game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. They created chances and looked very poised with the puck at times. But some sloppy execution and a habit of taking bad penalties at bad times sunk them. They...
NHL
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2

EDMONTON, AB - Welcome back to the Battle of Alberta, fans. Connor McDavid recorded his 11th career hat trick on Saturday night at Rogers Place as fans of both sides of hockey's greatest rivalry were back in the stands at Rogers Place to witness the Oilers put five goals past their provincial rivals in a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read the Preview then check back after...
NHL
abc17news.com

McDavid nets hat trick, Oilers douse Flames 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored three goals for his 11th career hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2. Mike Smith made 45 saves, and Jesse Juljujarvi had a goal and two assists for Edmonton, which improved to 2-0. Derek Ryan also scored, and Leon Draisaitl added three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which has lost a record 12 straight season openers. McDavid completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL

