Flames' Andersson fined $5K for roughing Oilers' Yamamoto

Rasmus Andersson will find $5000 missing from his bank account tomorrow. The NHL fined the Flames defenceman $5000, the maximum amount, for a roughing penalty he took in the first period of Calgary’s 5-2 loss to Edmonton Saturday night. Andersson, and a few teammates, thought Jacob Markstrom took a stick, courtesy of Kailer Yamamoto under the chin in a scrum in front of the net. Andersson would be partially right as a Flames player would lift Yamamot’s stick up into Markstrom’s mug and after that it all broke loose after the whistle. Andersson got right in Kailer’s face, appeared to head butt him and then started throwing fists.
