Today in History

Beyonce has been keeping a low musical profile over the past few months, but she’s breaking cover with a new song, “Be Alive,” featured in the new trailer for “King Richard,” the Will Smith-starring biopic on the rise of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams from the perspective of their father, Richard (played by Smith).
The song, which plays throughout the second half of the trailer, is an orchestra-laden anthem, with a powerful vocal by Beyonce. “It feels so good to be alive, that’s why I live my life with pride,” backing singers intone while Beyonce soars over the music —...
