Opus Two Celebrates Sondheim/Bernstein With Guest Elena Shaddow

Birdland will present Freda Payne in her album release concert “Let There Be Love” for one show only on Monday, November 22 at 7:00 PM. The acclaimed Grammy-nominated R&B and jazz chanteuse – who shot to fame with her #1 hits “Band of Gold,” and “Bring the Boys Home” – is celebrating her latest recording, an EP of duets with Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kenny Lattimore, and Johnny Mathis, featuring arrangements for a 30-piece big band by Grammy-winner Gordon Goodwin. The album, recorded at the iconic Capitol Records Studio ‘A’ in Hollywood, demonstrates her ability to sell a lyric vocally and her facility with jazz, swing, and improvisation. At Birdland, Payne will be joined by Frank Owens on piano, leading an all-star trio. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44thStreet in New York.
