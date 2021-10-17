CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opus Two Celebrates Sondheim/Bernstein With Guest Elena Shaddow

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acclaimed Opus Two violin-piano duo returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below on Tuesday, November 23 at 7pm for an unforgettable tribute to Stephen Sondheim featuring the New York premiere of A Little Night Music: Suite for Violin and Piano and celebration of the release of their world premiere recording of the same...

t2conline.com

t2conline.com

Broadway’s Trouble in Mind Offers 300 tickets at $19.57

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announces that the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, is partnering with radio station 107.5 WBLS-FM, the nation’s most recognizable Black radio station, offering 300 tickets at $19.57 to every preview performance in every section of the theater. This special...
THEATER & DANCE
bozone.com

Quirky Sondheim musical brings indoor theatre back to Shane

Quirky Sondheim musical brings indoor theatre back to Shane. The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts has announced the return of community theatre productions to the Dulcie Theatre with Stephen Sondheim’s musical comedy The Frogs from October 22nd through November 14th. Loosely based on a comedy written in 405 B.C....
THEATER & DANCE
27east.com

Pennebaker/Hegedus Retrospective Continues With Film On Sondheim’s ‘Company’

Sag Harbor Cinema continues its yearlong Pennebaker/Hegedus Retrospective with “Original Cast Album: ‘Company,’” a documentary that gives insight into the recording album of the musical that secured Sondheim’s professional credibility, garnered a record-setting 14 Tony nominations and ended up the winner in six categories, including best musical, best score and best lyrics. The film begins screening at the cinema on October 23.
SAG HARBOR, NY
t2conline.com

Entertainment

Could The Rumored IATSE Strike Affect The Tony Awards and Broadway?. T2C is the go to place for the best-kept secrets and latest up-dates for the tourist but for Hell’s Kitchen, Clinton and Times Square this is their neighborhood. Times Square may be the tourist hotspot of North America, but New York residents are the community members who live and breathe city life and make dedicated readers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#European Classical Music#American Music#Bridge Records#Apple Music#Spotify#Youtube Music#Itunes#Amazon#Google Play
t2conline.com

Blue Roses at The York Theatre Company

Jeff Kready, Howard McGillin, Mimi Turque (Book/Lyrics), Austin Pendleton (Director), Nancy Ford, Anita Gillette and Piper Goodeve. On Monday evening, October 18, 2021 at 7:00PM at The Theatre at St. Jean’s, The York Theatre Company presented a benefit New York premiere concert performance of the new musical Blue Roses. Directed by Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof) and with music direction by Nancy Ford (I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road). Book and lyrics by Mimi Turque and music by Nancy Ford, Blue Roses is based on The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
t2conline.com

Birdland Presents Freda Payne in Let There Be Love

Birdland will present Freda Payne in her album release concert “Let There Be Love” for one show only on Monday, November 22 at 7:00 PM. The acclaimed Grammy-nominated R&B and jazz chanteuse – who shot to fame with her #1 hits “Band of Gold,” and “Bring the Boys Home” – is celebrating her latest recording, an EP of duets with Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kenny Lattimore, and Johnny Mathis, featuring arrangements for a 30-piece big band by Grammy-winner Gordon Goodwin. The album, recorded at the iconic Capitol Records Studio ‘A’ in Hollywood, demonstrates her ability to sell a lyric vocally and her facility with jazz, swing, and improvisation. At Birdland, Payne will be joined by Frank Owens on piano, leading an all-star trio. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44thStreet in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
t2conline.com

Column 81 – Ask Bob Blume – Becoming An Actor’s Actor

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
t2conline.com

Becoming Broadway: An Introduction to a Career in the Theatre

Broadway is one of New York City’s most exciting employers, with 100,000+ job opportunities for people at all levels of skill, experience and education. Whether you’re interested in design, technology, business, fashion, fitness, music, marketing or, yes, performance—Broadway needs your unique passion and talents. Peek behind the curtain of Broadway’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
t2conline.com

Remembering Leslie Bricusse

I wanted to grow up to be George and Ira Gershwin from the age of about six. Leslie Bricusse. When I was eighteen, I appeared at the Hollywood Palladium in A Tribute To Anthony Newly and Leslie Bricusse. I performed “Candy Man” from the hit 1971 film “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory,” “Beautiful World” with Sammy Davis Jr. and “A Wonderful Day Like Today” with Steve and Eydie Gormé, both from 1964 Broadway show The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd. When I was cast I was already familiar with the 1961 Broadway show Stop the World – I Want to Get Off, his music from the 1967 movie “Doctor Dolittle”. For a long time “Cross Roads of Life,” “I Want It All,” “Pure Imagination” and “Feeling Good” were staples of mine.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

‘Phantom Of The Opera,’ Broadway’s Longest Running Show, Resumes Performances

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “The Phantom of the Opera,” Broadway’s longest running show, had a spectacular reopening Friday night. The unmistakable sound of the organ signaled “the Phantom of the Opera is there,” and the chandelier rose again before a crowd of masked theatergoers. Double-masked at the Majestic and ready for the re-opening of #Phantom !! #Broadway is back!! ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/EVgYUgd6Sd — Dana Tyler (@DanaTylerTV) October 23, 2021 “It still makes me cold because it’s just completely theatrical, and that’s what it’s all about for me,” composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber said. CBS2’s Alice Gainer sat down with the composer ahead of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Grammy Awards: Stage and Streamers Meet as Concept Albums Look to Dominate Musical Theater Album Race

While Broadway lights remained dimmed for much of 2020 and 2021, they flipped back on in September and delayed cast albums finally were released — unleashing potential contenders for the musical theater album Grammy, alongside new content in the form of more concept albums that could very well dominate nominations. “Girl From the North Country” opened to rave reviews on March 5, 2020, and was a New York Times critics pick. A week later, the cast, featuring Marc Kudisch and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, were in the recording studio. However, as with the rest of the world at that time, New York...
PERFORMING ARTS
Westword

Maria Vazquez and Guests Celebrate Flamenco in Raices

Growing up in her native Spain, Maria Vazquez was involved in dance from a young age. She remembers dancing as early as age three, and was partial to ballet. Her mother, a former dancer herself, signed her up for flamenco classes when she was eight. The training was rigorous, Vazquez...
DENVER, CO
Democrat-Herald

10 celebrities that should be in the Talk Show Guests Hall of Fame

When Norm Macdonald died on Sept. 14, late-night TV lost one of its greatest guests. Here are 10 other celebrities who should join Macdonald in the Talk Show Guests Hall of Fame. Albert Brooks. When he wasn’t churning out classic films like “Lost in America,” Brooks was sharing creative routines...
CELEBRITIES
t2conline.com

Carolee Carmello Steals the Show at Paper Mill Playhouse Production of Songs for a New World

“Songs for a New World is about the journeys we all take as we face challenging decisions or an uncertain future.” Mark S. Hoebee director. Last night Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World, opened. This song cycle, which was Brown’s first show needs top rate singers with powerful belts and ranges. What this version of the show has going for it, is three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (Parade) who knocks every solo out of the park. She is a masterclass in acting and performance. Her “Surabaya Santa.” is perfection.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

Broadway Returns Continue With ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway continued its comeback Thursday as two musicals reopened. “Jagged Little Pill” returned to the Broadhurst Theatre. The show, which features songs from Alanis Morissette’s album of the same name, won several Tony Awards in September, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Also taking the stage was the cast of the new musical “Mrs. Doubtfire,” based on the hit 1993 film. Previews resumed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Opening night is set for Dec. 5.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

The Band Announces 50th-Anniversary Reissue for 1971 LP ‘Cahoots’

The Band will mark the 50th anniversary of their 1971 album Cahoots with an expanded reissue featuring alternate takes, new mixes, and an unreleased 1971 concert. Cahoots (50th-Anniversary Edition) — which follows similar half-centennial reissues for the Band’s Music From Big Pink, The Band, and Stage Fright — arrives December 10th via Capitol/UMe. In addition to the newly remixed and remastered Cahoots — which boasted the classics “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “Life Is a Carnival,” and “The Moon Struck One” — the two-CD/one-Blu-ray reissue boasts outtakes and non-LP tracks like “Bessie Smith” and “Endless Highway” and instrumental versions of album cuts like...
MUSIC
t2conline.com

Take a First Look at The Star Studded Cast of Morning’s At Seven

Morning’s At Seven, Paul Osborn’s treasured comedy classic, returns to New York this fall for the first time in 20 years featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming) Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others) two-time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
extratv

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports. Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV. Isyanov had played Kirkin on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

