CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Letter: Selectively citing science

By Editorials
Union Leader
 7 days ago

To the Editor: In the debate over allowing students...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Debating science

The very first sentence of Francis Wilkinson’s piece on climate change, (Sept. 26, “Climate change is having a breakout performance this year”), is enough to disqualify it as even remotely serious discourse. To put it succinctly, weather is not climate. From the time I was 10 years old I have seen TV reports of severe floods, extreme heat wave, and devastating tornadoes. This is not just anecdotal recollection. As Dr. Steven Koonin, former Undersecretary for Science at the U.S. Energy Department during the Obama administration, has said, “both the research literature and government reports...say clearly that heat waves in the US are now no more common than they were in 1900.”
ENVIRONMENT
Mountain Xpress

Science attraction

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: A letter to the unvaccinated

Ninety-eight percent of Portuguese citizens 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Portugal is largely free of COVID. Ninety-eight percent of eligible Americans would be fully vaccinated, too, if you, the unvaccinated, would get your shots. Then, all of us could enjoy pre-pandemic lives free of masks and worry. So why aren’t you vaccinated?
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats
wbaa.org

Science and Environment

Indiana Beyond Coal Campaign calls for Duke Energy to transition to 100% renewable energy. Climate activists and West Lafayette city officials gathered Saturday to call on Duke Energy to commit to transitioning to 100% renewable energy.Duke…. Eli Lilly says legislation to address drug prices would hurt its current, future operations.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Lancaster Online

Follow the proven science (letter)

There was no football game Friday at Warwick due to Solanco High School having 17 COVID-19 cases and 52 individuals in quarantine when the decision to postpone was made. In my view, a vocal minority of Solanco parents chose to risk their children’s lives rather than protect them by following mask protocols and getting those who are eligible vaccinated.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Science is clear on vaccine safety

Using percentages to analyze the status of our local COVID problems can be misleading. The data given in the Sunday 10/17/21 Post-Star edition indicates that 57% of Washington County and 68% of Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That doesn't sound too concerning until one calculates the actual number of county residents who are unvaccinated. Using that data, the number of unvaccinated people in Washington County is 26,377; in Warren County it is 20,365, for a total of 46,742 people who remain unvaccinated in just these two counties!
WARREN COUNTY, NY
hottytoddy.com

The Science of Teaching

The University of Mississippi community is being offered an opportunity to hear from a Nobel Prize winner and acclaimed teaching and learning researcher. The Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning and the Academic Innovations Group are hosting a Zoom talk by Stanford University professor Carl Wieman from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Registration is open until the day before the virtual talk, titled “Taking a Scientific Approach to Teaching Science (and Most Other Subjects).”
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
northcoastcitizen.com

Letter: Response to Reeves letter

In the September 28th print edition of the Herald Ms. Debbi Reeves of Tillamook asked a reasonable and pertinent question: why no attention was paid by the White House to certain opinions she found on the internet. She asked "Can anyone tell me why?" I would like to supply an answer to her question.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Mining Journal

Brutal history cited

I appreciated seeing The Mining Journal’s coverage of the Indigenous People’s Day events held at Northern Michigan University on Monday. At the same time, it was disheartening to see repeated references to Oct. 11 as Columbus Day in many media outlets, with little or no mention of the fact that this date has also been observed as Indigenous People’s Day since the 1990s in many parts of the country and officially, in Michigan, for the past two years.
MICHIGAN STATE
Union Leader

Rep. Lucy Weber: Houston, we have a disinformation problem

$27 MILLION is not chump change. $27 million could make a real difference in providing New Hampshire the resources to increase vaccination rates and end the COVID pandemic. Republicans on the Executive Council and the Joint Fiscal Committee have delayed and now blocked New Hampshire’s acceptance of $27 million in federal funds for vaccination efforts because radical extremism has infiltrated the process of government.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediaite.com

‘Just Wipe Them Out’: Newsmax Host Says US Should Eliminate Four Entire Government Agencies

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield suggested on Thursday that the United States default on its debt and eliminate four U.S. government agencies. “You see, failure to raise the debt ceiling is actually about defaulting on future obligations, not the current ones. It means you can’t buy anything else. You can’t spend more. So goodbye, radical infrastructure bill. Goodbye Biden spending free-for-all,” he said during his show Stinchfield. “The admission that the default threat is fake news is even buried in the White House’s own website. I found this today on it: ‘Once the debt limit is hit the federal government cannot increase the amount of outstanding debt. Therefore it can only draw from any cash on hand and spend its incoming revenues.’”
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy