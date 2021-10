Miami Gardens, FL. -- The No.18 NC State Wolfpack lost a mistake filled contest on the road Saturday night, losing to Miami 31-30 after a late turnover on downs. The Pack took a 17-14 lead into halftime after a late 32 second drive resulted in a 27 yard touchdown pass to Thayer Thomas. After giving up an opening touchdown drive to begin the second half, the Pack respond with a FG and a touchdown with a Miami FG sandwiched in between to make the score 24-20 Miami heading into the fourth quarter.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO