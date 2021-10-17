NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 2

NCIS: Los Angeles Special Agent Sam Hanna might play by the rules, but that doesn’t mean he has to be nice about it. During the Season 13 premiere, Hanna demonstrated his quick thinking and no-nonsense attitude when he and his partner, Special Agent G. Callen, met with a rogue CIA agent, Joelle Taylor. After working with Taylor in the past, both NCIS agents knew they would have their hands full when they reached their meeting place at the boathouse. Already, the two had figured out that Taylor had faked her own death. Through her family’s social media, they finally tracked down a way to contact her and convince her to cooperate.
