Los Angeles, CA

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 2

TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 2...

Hello Magazine

Inside NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's sad family history

NCIS: Los Angeles star, LL Cool J has had a successful career in both television and music since he burst onto the scene in the late '80s. However, in stark comparison, his childhood was far from perfect... LL Cool J, real name James Todd Smith, opened up about his childhood...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Could Eric Christian Olsen Be on the Way Out of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As He Adds New Role?

Star of NCIS: Los Angeles, Eric Christian Olsen has a new project on the way. Could it mean a separation from NCIS?. That is what fans are asking after Olsen announced his new project Rescue: MIA. The new series is a first responder-based drama. This will introduced CBS to the first responder genre. NBC and ABC have their own shows with Chicago Fire and Station 19 while Fox has 9-1-1. However, it could have implications for his current role.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

The Fate of Agent Callen's Sister on 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Is Just One Part of His Sad Past

What exactly happened to Agent Callen's (Chris O'Donnell) sister on NCIS: Los Angeles? The answer is a lot to unpack, and just one chapter of Callen's complicated backstory. Agent "G" Callen has been an NCIS: LA mainstay since Season 1 aired in 2009. While Callen had extensive experience in working with special organizations like the FBI and the CIA before joining the NCIS Office of Special Projects in Los Angeles as the special agent in charge, one mystery had always plagued him: Who was his family? What happened in his past? Callen didn't even know what the "G" in his name stood for for years because he grew up in foster care.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cartermatt.com

Who is Michele Poulik? NCIS: Los Angeles airs title card tribute

Who is Michele Poulik? At the end of tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere, there was a dedication to her before the credits. This is a title card tribute, which are used in the world of TV to honor someone whose contributions to the show were invaluable prior to their unfortunate passing.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Honors Late Set Decorator Michele Poulik In Season 13 Premiere

NCIS: Los Angeles started a new chapter of crime-fighting when it returned to CBS for its Season 13 premiere on Sunday. However, series stars Chris O’Donnell, Daniela Ruah and LL Cool J weren’t the only ones in the spotlight in the premiere. Longtime crew member Michele Poulik was celebrated at the end of the episode, titled “Subject 17.” “In loving memory of Michele Poulik, whose smile, presence, and and laughter, lit up every day,” a dedication card read ahead of the credits. Poulik served as a set decorator on the long-running CBS drama, starting from 2009 to her final days. Poulik died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s New Show Has Connection to ‘Chicago Fire’

In case you missed the news, Outsiders, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen has a new TV show and it’s related to “Chicago Fire.”. Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama, is executive producer for “Rescue: MIA.” The show is set to air on CBS, so how can it be connected with one of NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise shows?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Moment Shows Exactly Why Sam Hanna is the Man

NCIS: Los Angeles Special Agent Sam Hanna might play by the rules, but that doesn’t mean he has to be nice about it. During the Season 13 premiere, Hanna demonstrated his quick thinking and no-nonsense attitude when he and his partner, Special Agent G. Callen, met with a rogue CIA agent, Joelle Taylor. After working with Taylor in the past, both NCIS agents knew they would have their hands full when they reached their meeting place at the boathouse. Already, the two had figured out that Taylor had faked her own death. Through her family’s social media, they finally tracked down a way to contact her and convince her to cooperate.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ and Classic TV Icon Gerald McRaney Visits ‘The Talk’ to Discuss Role on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Gerald McRaney, who got some early TV work on “Gunsmoke,” stopped by “The Talk” and chatted about his role on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”. Outsiders, as you may know, McRaney just was bumped up to full-time cast member on the long-running CBS crime drama. He plays Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride on the show. Kilbride often ruffles feathers with Hetty Lange, played by Linda Hunt.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles Return Steady

It was a good night for CBS, pending adjustments due to NFL overrun in some markets. The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 1 drew 7.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the fast affiliate results. While these are down from the Super Bowl-fueled launch last season, the numbers are...
TV SERIES

