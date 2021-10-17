Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 1

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, "The Beacon." Victor Strand has always been… complicated. Over 6 seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, Colman Domingo's enigmatic character has vacillated between only looking out for himself and trying to serve the greater good. And he has never been afraid of doing whatever it takes to accomplish what he deems necessary, which culminated last season in him murdering some poor sap named Sanjay to save his own friends and then pushing Morgan (Lennie James) into what he assumed would be his death (it wasn't) so that he could garner the glory in stopping Teddy from launching the nukes (he didn't).

