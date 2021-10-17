CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 1

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode...

www.tvfanatic.com

ComicBook

"Who the Hell Is That?" Grace and Morgan Meet a Stranger in Fear the Walking Dead Teaser

"Who the hell is that?" asks Grace (Karen David) of a hazmat-suited stranger stepping out into the nuclear zombie apocalypse in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. In the fallout of the ten warheads that Teddy Maddox (John Glover) detonated throughout Texas to end Season 6, Grace and Morgan (Lennie James) hunker down in the hull of a beached submarine with their adopted daughter: Baby Mo. But when a search for food means making a road trip into a radioactive wasteland, Morgan and Grace come across desperate and dangerous survivors who want what they have.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tales of the Walking Dead - Episodic Anthology Spinoff Ordered by AMC

AMC GREENLIGHTS "TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD" AS A NEW EPISODIC ANTHOLOGY SERIES PREMIERING ON AMC+ AND AMC NEXT SUMMER. "TALES" WILL COMPLEMENT OTHER SERIES IN THE EXPANDING UNIVERSE AROUND "THE WALKING DEAD" WITH STAND-ALONE EPISODES AND ENGAGING, ORIGINAL STORIES FOCUSED ON NEW AND EXISTING CHARACTERS. NEW YORK, NY, October...
TV SERIES
undeadwalking.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Colman Domingo hypes us up for the S7 premiere

Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season will premiere on AMC on October 17. This new season will bring many changes to the landscape and atmosphere after the nuclear explosion in season six. One character who always rises to the top, Victor Strand, will be heavily featured in the premiere episode “The Beacon.”
TV SERIES
#Fear The Walking Dead#Dead Season
Popculture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Lennie James Looks Back at Long Journey in 'Walking Dead' Universe (Exclusive)

Lennie James has been part of The Walking Dead universe since the franchise's first episode in 2010. After appearing in a total of 35 episodes in the first eight seasons of The Walking Dead, James moved over to the spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead in 2018 where he has been a series regular ever since. PopCulture.com caught up with James who looked back at his journey in The Walking Dead universe. He was asked if he expected to be part of the franchise for more than 10 years.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead cast panel at fall PaleyFest

The Paley Center for Media has announced the lineup for the PaleyFest NY 2021. This event can be viewed on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel on Friday, October 15, at 10 am ET. This year TWDU will be represented by members of the Fear the Walking Dead Cast. Fear the...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

What time does Fear the Walking Dead air on AMC?

Fear the Walking Dead’s season seven premiere is Sunday, October 17. This episode was released early on AMC+, many fans don’t subscribe to that service or prefer to watch it on the network. The AMC airing is also the time that fans take to Twitter to “Live Tweet” the episode.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead's Victor Strand Shocker: An Unforgivable Kill

"She won't have anything to do with me after this," hisses an unapologetic Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) after another shocking Strand move to start Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 7 Episode 1, "The Beacon." Season 6 saw Strand's dirty deed of sacrificing Sanjay (Satya Nikhil Polisetti) to save Alicia from walkers and his attempted sacrifice of ally Morgan Jones (Lennie James) aboard a nuclear submarine — Strand's way of proving himself to Alicia by being the hero who stopped Teddy's (John Glover) arsenal of warheads from firing. But the bombs went off, turning Strand and Alicia into sheltered survivors of the nuclear zombie apocalypse.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead Theory: Who Are The Stalkers?

The new season of Fear The Walking Dead has introduced us to a new threat, The Stalkers, but are they, someone we’ve already met?. The start of the newest season of Fear The Walking Dead introduced us to a lot of new people, including Strand’s new community, Will, and most importantly for our purposes, the Stalkers.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunners Explain The New, Very Familiar Big Bad

Huge spoilers for the Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, but the new big bad of the series is… Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Or at the very least, Strand has taken a seriously villainous turn in the episode, something that co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have been planning since Season 6.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Alycia Debnam-Carey leaving Fear the Walking Dead? Where is Alicia?

Is Alycia Debnam-Carey leaving Fear the Walking Dead at the start of season 7, and where is Alicia Clark? If you had these questions entering tonight, we more than understand. Yet, it does feel like the writers are opting to keep the character off-screen for a while. We imagine that this is a mystery that they will keep close to the vest for a while. The reasoning for Alycia the actress’ absence early on is unclear, but there is no evidence that she’s gone from the story full-time.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 3

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 3, he set out to bring Dr. Sturgios back to the university. However, he faced an uphill battle. Meanwhile, Georgie upset the family when he made a life-altering decision. How did Mary react to the news?. Elsewhere, Meemaw had a score to settle with...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners weigh in on Strand going full Negan

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, "The Beacon." Victor Strand has always been… complicated. Over 6 seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, Colman Domingo's enigmatic character has vacillated between only looking out for himself and trying to serve the greater good. And he has never been afraid of doing whatever it takes to accomplish what he deems necessary, which culminated last season in him murdering some poor sap named Sanjay to save his own friends and then pushing Morgan (Lennie James) into what he assumed would be his death (it wasn't) so that he could garner the glory in stopping Teddy from launching the nukes (he didn't).
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead: Compassion VS Pragmatism

Which is the right way to act in a zombie apocalypse: Compassion or pragmatism? I argue both in this week’s Fear The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week!. This week’s premiere episode of season seven of Fear The Walking Dead not only seemed to focus on the dichotomy between compassion and pragmatism but seemed to be laying the groundwork for that the be the theme of the entire season.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight? Has the AMC Horror Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
TV SERIES

