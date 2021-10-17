Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 9 “What a Difference a Day Makes.”]. The O’Briens were left wondering what happened to Mick (Treat Williams) at the end of the last episode, and fortunately, Chesapeake Shores doesn’t take too long to reveal his fate in “What a Difference a Day Makes.”
On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 3, things took a turn when a mysterious new arrival in the town had some big questions for the townsfolk. Meanwhile, Marge had to find a way to get rid of a parasite that was introduced into the world thanks to the town. This...
Is Treat Williams leaving Chesapeake Shores? We know that entering tonight’s season 5 episode, this was a massive concern. After all, previews showed the Mick O’Brien character was missing after being off on a flight, and much of the O’Brien family could do little other than sit and wait for more news.
(NBC/WAVY) – The Blind Auditions are complete and the Battle Rounds begin tonight on “The Voice.”. That means the coaches start the process of whittling down their teams and they enlist some celebrity help to prepare the artists. Among the contestants competing this week is Chesapeake native Lana Scott, who...
Next week on The Challenge season 37 episode 12, you are going to see something that transcends anything that’s going on with this particular group of contestants. Instead, it’s a celebration of one of the most successful reality TV franchises ever. It’s the 500th episode!. If we were to wax...
There were a lot of red herrings laid out on Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 7, to the point that I found myself completely re-evaluating the definition of "flagellation" just in case I'd missed another piece of the puzzle. With the exciting news that HBO Max has renewed Doom Patrol...
Of course, Hodges' framing couldn't be cracked this quickly. It doesn't help that Sara and Gil kept getting pulled away to help on the current case on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3. After all, that's the price of admission for them. If they want access to the lab, they...
Did anyone else find the takedown of Scarecrow rather anticlimactic?. Titans Season 3 Episode 13 was a decent season-ender, but there seemed to be untapped potential with the central villain. There was a lot of simmering tension as we headed into the episode because of Scarecrow's actions, but the team...
Milestone episodes can be hit or miss. As exciting as it was to contemplate Law & Order: SVU celebrating 500 episodes, there was always the chance it would just shoehorn old characters in with no rhyme or reason. But Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 over-delivered, not only...
Secrets can tear relationships apart. Hope relinquished control on Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 to allow the Super Squad time to help restore order, but her decision proved to be fateful. Bringing Clark into the mix was not the best idea, but you need to make some tough decisions with...
FOX is getting a head start on its early January schedule. The broadcast network has confirmed three premiere dates for the begininng of 2022. First up, we have Gordon Ramsey's latest series, Next Level Chef, which is set to launch Sunday, January 2 in the 8 p.m. slot out of an NFL Doubleheader.
Another Mikaelson is making their way back to Mystic Falls. Claire Holt, who played Rebekah on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals is set to appear in a new episode of Legacies next month. According to TV Line, the episode will find Rebekah trying to get through to Hope after...
The mystery of the Frozen Hearts Killer is far from over. When the Drew Crew arrived at Detective Con on Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 3, I figured they would crack a new case and get a tiny smidgen of information about the serial killer. I was gobsmacked when Rodrick...
Was that the end of Addison's return? Why can't we keep her forever?!. Addison's visit continued on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4, and it did not disappoint when Addison spent most of her time with Amelia giving us that sweet sisterly goodness and Private Practice reunion that we all deserved.
With the final moments of The Resident Season 5 Episode 5, the series changed the game!. The Halloween-themed hour offered so much to viewers, but the time jump is all that's on our minds. Join Carissa Pavlica, Lauren Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Leora W. as they discuss the hour. Which...
Poppy and Micah started Truth Be Told Season 2 in a great place, but their relationship has imploded. They were out of each other's lives for years, and the death of Micah's husband is what brought them back together. Now, it looks like they have a lot in common but...
The Girl of Steel's story is coming to a close. The CW has dropped plot details for the double-episode series finale of Supergirl, and it sounds out of this world. The first hour is called "The Last Gauntlet" and finds Supergirl and her friends trying to save a loved one from the clutches of Nyxly and Lex.
Did Erika finally tell Andy and the other housewives anything that helped her?. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 22 kicked off with Andy telling her he knew how much she earned on the show after she said she stayed with Tom for comfort. Meanwhile, Garcelle was...
Krysten Ritter has had roles in some of the best TV shows out there, including Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad, and Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23. The star directed the first four episodes of Peacock's upcoming series, The Girl in the Woods, and TV Fanatic got the chance to talk to her about it.
Comments / 0