Anxiety swallowed my peace of mind whole – until I found gardening

This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine. We are living in a new era of Paris Hilton. Last year, the original, pastel-pink influencer and heiress embarked on a campaign to protect a new generation of students from the institutionalised abuse she says she suffered while attending a Utah boarding school for ‘troubled teens’. She then took a chameleonic turn in Lanvin’s Spring/Summer 2021 campaign, and now she has turned her hand to digital art, creating a series of mesmerising, colour-drenched NFTs (an acronym that stands for non-fungible tokens – unique, collectible digital assets) that depict life in the virtual space of her metaverse. Created in collaboration with rising Los Angeles-based artist Blake Kathryn, Hilton’s works feature subjects – herself, her bedroom, a beloved pet – that are transported into candyfloss-like clouds. Meanwhile she is also the star of a new Netflix show entitled Cooking with Paris, which she likens to her defining reality series The Simple Life, only with more food, celebrity guests and full-on high-fashion looks.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO