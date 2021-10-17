Anxiety swallowed my peace of mind whole – until I found gardening

Some folk have misshapen handknits to show for it, others a baking-induced paunch. For Edward Carey, author of, among other novels, the triumphantly idiosyncratic Little, pandemic displacement activity has yielded an archive of drawings that began with a doodle and soon became a pledge to produce one a day, duly posted on social media. His sketches, all done in Tombow B pencils from Japan, are of poets and scientists, birds and beasts, heroes and monsters. Some subjects are burningly topical (George Floyd, Kamala Harris), others historical (Samuel Pepys, Ada Lovelace), while nature provides timeless consolation (as an Englishman in Texas, he’s especially taken with a bird called the grackle). These characterful images are bound together here with words of wistfulness and modest hope.
