How ‘going green’ became the single issue uniting the Royal family

By Guy Kelly
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 1 1980, a short item appeared in The Guardian’s diary pages alerting the nation to a shocking change – brought about by an increasingly confident Prince of Wales – in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. “Further evidence keeps slipping out about the sort of monarchy we will...

nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Which Divorced Couple Does Queen Elizabeth Have A Photo Of In Her Home?

If there's one thing fans love when it comes to the royals, it's getting a sneaky peek inside their palaces. Queen Elizabeth II has given fans a look inside her royal residences on multiple occasions, even showing off personal items such as irreplaceable royal artefacts and personal photos of her famous family.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Princess Charlotte's Reported Net Worth Proves How Valuable Kate Middleton Is to the Royal Family

Being the middle child, even in the royal family, might seem like a drag from time to time. But it seems like Princess Charlotte is doing pretty well for herself. The 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton has already reached quite a few milestones this year, and she’s reportedly poised to be named the richest young royal of 2021 with quite the staggering net worth. According to a new study from Electric Rides on Cars, per the Evening Standard, Princess Charlotte claimed the first spot on the list of richest kids in 2021. Just behind the 6-year-old in second...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Coming to America

The Cambridges are making the trip across the pond come 2022. In a new interview with People, Prince William revealed that his environmental initiative, The Earthshot Prize, will be making its way to America for its second annual awards ceremony next year. The Duke of Cambridge kicked off the sustainability competition last weekend, bringing together experts to conceptualize concrete plans to tackle our world's most pressing environmental matters.
WORLD
WDBO

Queen Elizabeth: What happens when the queen of England dies?

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-ruling monarch in the history of England, turned 95 this year, and while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the queen passes into history?. A story published in The Guardian laid out...
U.K.
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized Amid Rising Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations" before being released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. This hospital stay comes on the heels of her trip to Northern Ireland being canceled earlier in the week due to concern from her doctors. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by The Sun.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

What will be Camilla Parker-Bowles' title when Charles becomes king?

Prince Charles will succeed his mother Elizabeth II when the time comes. His wife Camilla Parker-Bowles may well get a new title. But then, will she be called Queen?. For several weeks now, Queen Elizabeth II has been showing signs of weakness and is causing great concern in the UK and around the world. The 95-year-old monarch was seen walking in public with a cane, something she had not done since 2004. Then, on Wednesday night, Harry and William's grandmother was hospitalised and had to undergo 'preliminary tests.'
U.K.
femalefirst.co.uk

Prince William's nod to Prince Harry at Princess Diana statue reception

Prince William mentioned his brother Prince Harry in his touching speech at the Princess Diana reception. Prince William spoke warmly of his brother Prince Harry at the recent Princess Diana statue reception. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the delayed function to mark the unveiling of the bronze tribute...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Palace: queen spent night in hospital after scrapping trip

Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital after being advised by her doctor to rest.The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch went to an unspecified hospital for “preliminary investigations.” It said she returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday, "and remains in good spirits.”On Wednesday, the queen canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland. The palace said she had “reluctantly” accepted medical advice to rest for a few days. It did not elaborate.The queen is now at Windsor Castle, west of London where she has spent much of...
U.K.

