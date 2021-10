No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) beat Tennessee, 31-26, on Saturday and Matt Corral put up 426 total yards and two touchdowns. And somehow that wasn’t the storyline. In the final minute, the Tennessee faithful in Neyland Stadium, unhappy with a fourth down spot, started raining objects down from all areas of the stadium. The Vols had all three timeouts left and forced the Rebels to punt it away and to get one final defensive stand to put this one to bed.

