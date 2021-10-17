CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pakistan fails to strike agreement with IMF under USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility

stlouisnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): Unable to reconcile and evolve consensus on the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have so far failed to strike a staff-level agreement under USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), reported local...

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
power-technology.com

Oracle Power signs agreement to build hydrogen plant in Pakistan

UK-based power project developer Oracle Power has signed a non-exclusive co-operation agreement with PowerChina International Group to jointly build a 400MW hydrogen production facility in Pakistan. PowerChina is currently working on a technical pre-feasibility in the country and will help in financing and providing equity, if required, for the project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan in deep economic crisis, needs USD 51.6 billion external financing

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): Pakistan is in the throes of a deep economic crisis with the country requiring gross external financing of USD 51.6 billion within a two-year period (2021-2023) in order to fulfill its needs. Despite placing very conservative estimates assessed by the IMF, Pakistan's gross external financing...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

Pakistan lashes out as India warns of air strikes,

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pak may succumb to IMF's demand to revive USD 6 billion deal

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): The Imran Khan government is devising upon imposing a federal tax on agricultural income as per the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to "revive" the USD 6 billion deal signed in July 2019. The Express Tribune reported citing the sources that a draft...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Usd#Ani#Mefp#Eff#Rs 1 39#Rs 10 49#Pakistani#The News International
newschain

Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan government

A radical Islamist party in Pakistan has suspended its march towards the capital, Islamabad, for three days after officials agreed to drop charges against its leader. Thousands of supporters of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party left the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, clashing for a second straight day with police who threw tear gas into the crowd.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US entered recession in June driven largely by women afraid of Covid, claims top economics professor

The United States has been in a recession since at least June as women terrified of catching Covid-19 refused to return to work over the summer, according to former Bank of England policymaker David Blanchflower.And, he added, the build-up in April and May this year has been “almost identical” to the months before the Great Recession in 2007, “particularly driven by women being fearful that they’ll go to work and bring something home to their families”.The Dartmouth University economics professor, who was on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee from 2006 to 2009, released a new paper warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The return of the former vaccine chief is a sign of trouble

The news that Emily Lawson is returning from 10 Downing Street to run the government’s vaccination programme ought to be doubly worrying for Boris Johnson. She is the civil servant who won praise for her management of the successful vaccine rollout this year, and who was appointed to head the new No 10 delivery unit – responsible for chasing up the delivery of the government’s manifesto promises.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy