Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will make his highly anticipated return to Rocky Top this week as the Rebels visit the Tennessee Volunteers. One of the most despised figures in all of college football among Vol fans, Lane Kiffin and Tennessee have a history. There is also no love loss between the Ole Miss head coach and the Big Orange Faithful. If you follow college football at all — you probably know the story already. Lane Kiffin spent one season as Tennessee’s head coach before bolting in the middle of a January night to take the same post at the University of Southern California. Tennessee fans are still upset by Kiffin’s action and the Ole Miss coach may want to beef up his security detail when he enters Neyland Stadium.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO