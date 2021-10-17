Iowa State get rare win at Kansas State

(Ames) Iowa State jumped out to a 27-7 lead and put away Kansas State 33-20 on the road Saturday. The Cyclones were led by Breece Hall’s 197 yard, two touchdown performance.

Iowa State ran for 210 yards and passed for 208 as they improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12. Brock Purdy was an efficient 22/25 passing. He connected with nine different receivers including Sean Shaw Jr. on an 11-yard TD pass.

The ISU victory snaps a seven game losing streak in Manhattan. It’s their first road win against K-State since 2004.