CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State get rare win at Kansas State

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15icoV_0cTiODyP00

(Ames) Iowa State jumped out to a 27-7 lead and put away Kansas State 33-20 on the road Saturday. The Cyclones were led by Breece Hall’s 197 yard, two touchdown performance.

Iowa State ran for 210 yards and passed for 208 as they improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12. Brock Purdy was an efficient 22/25 passing. He connected with nine different receivers including Sean Shaw Jr. on an 11-yard TD pass.

The ISU victory snaps a seven game losing streak in Manhattan. It’s their first road win against K-State since 2004.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State grabs win over top ten Oklahoma State

(Ames) Iowa State’s Big 12 title hopes remain alive after a big 24-21 victory over #8 Oklahoma State. The Cyclones outscored the Cowboys 17-7 in the 2nd half. Brock Purdy completed 27/33 passes for 307 yards and two scores. Xavier Hutchinson caught 12 passes for 125 yards with a pair of TD’s.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Next meet is the Missouri Valley Conference Championships on October 29th. Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside. -Placed 14th in the 100 butterfly, swam on the 3rd place 200 free relay, swam on the 5th place 400 free relay, and swam on the 9th place 200 medley relay at St. Ambrose on October 8th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Lewis Central’s South makes IGCA HOF Class of 2021

(State) The Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced their 2021 Hall of Fame Class for volleyball this past week. The group includes MOC-Floyd Valley and George coach Leeanne McMillen, Lewis Central coach Dennis South, and Official Charles Liston. South coached the Titans from 2001-15. He won 304 career matches. South guided...
VOLLEYBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Kansas Football
City
Ames, KS
Local
Iowa College Sports
Western Iowa Today

IHSAA Releases Class 3A, 4A, and 5A Playoff Qualifiers

(State) The regular season is in the books in Iowa’s three largest classes of football. Playoff qualification information from the Iowa High School Athletic Association can be found at the following link:. In Class 3A, Harlan and ADM are automatic qualifiers from District 6. The four at large positions were...
HIGH SCHOOL
Western Iowa Today

IGCA All-Star Rosters Announced

(State) The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released information on their senior all-star lineup. Making the team from this are are Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold, ACGC’s Chloe Largent, Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson, DM Christian’s Emma Cross, and Winterset’s Lauren Carter.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Sean Shaw
Western Iowa Today

Rush, Pellett and Engler Qualify for State Cross Country Meet

(Winterset) Atlantic junior Ava Rush, sophomore Claire Pellett, and senior Drew Engler qualified for the 2021 State Cross Country meet at the Class 3A State Qualifying Meet at Winterset on Wednesday. Rush finished fifth place overall with a time of 19:59, and Pellett ran 20:18 and finished 11th overall. The...
Western Iowa Today

ACGC passes tough test from Nodaway Valley

(Guthrie Center) ACGC shook off a slow start to sweep Nodaway Valley 25-20, 27-25, and 25-16. The Chargers improve to 22-12 on the season and advance to Monday’s regional semifinal. Nodaway Valley’s year ends at 15-15. The Chargers fell behind 7-0 in the first, but an 18-4 stretch put them...
Western Iowa Today

Riverside’s Cody and McCready qualify for state cross country

(Corning) The SW Valley State Qualifying Cross Country Meet on Thursday saw Riverside come away with two entries into next week’s state meet. Becca Cody and Mason McCready each finished in the top ten to advance to Fort Dodge. Cody was 7th in the girls race in a time of 21:58. McCready was 6th in the boys race with a mark of 17:44.
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

High scoring Harlan one win away from perfect regular season

(Harlan) Harlan rolls into the final week of the regular season with an 8-0 record and an average margin of victory at 36.9 points per game. Following a 42-0 win against Creston last week, Harlan coach Todd Bladt says his team can still play a cleaner game. Penalties on defense and a turnover on offense meant the Cyclone offense only ran three plays the entire first quarter. “We have to eliminate penalties. That’s a big point of emphasis this week. We have to play smarter and within ourselves and eliminate turnovers. We have to take care of the ball, especially going into the playoffs we can’t have that turnover margin going the wrong way.”
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ames Rrb#Cyclones#Td#Isu#K State
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW returns to the playoffs after two year absence

(Avoca) AHSTW’s path to the playoffs was anything but smooth. The Vikings overcame an 0-3 start in district play and needed some late game heroics in Week 8 to snag a spot. Coach GG Harris and crew will go up against 5th ranked Woodbury Central on Friday. How they got here has been quite a ride. “We just kind of told ourselves being 1-3 and finding ways to lose ball games wasn’t ok. We had to turn it around and we did it with discipline and details.” Harris says, “That next week we got a big one. That win against Riverside was a big spark for us. It showed a lot of guys we can play well and at a high level.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Valley Hosts Ogden in First Round Playoff Game

(Corning) (6-2) Southwest Valley hosts (4-4) Ogden in a Class A first-round playoff game on Friday night. Southwest Valley suffered book end defeats but won seven straight games in between before falling to Mt. Ayr in the regular-season finale last Friday night. Head Coach Anthony Donahoo says resiliency, toughness, and perseverance are all words he uses, to sum up, his squad.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy