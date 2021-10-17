Millennial Life: That and a Venti Will Not Buy Your Status in the World

This past summer, I came to the realization that life slows down for no one. I mean, it seems as though the semester just began when, in reality, it has been two months. Although I wish it weren’t true, Frank Ocean reminds us that “we will never be those kids again” in his song titled “Ivy.” This idea inspired me to make Instagram casual by creating another account solely for documentation purposes. It’s also the reason why my phone has been low on storage — taking pictures of the little things was a way for me to capture my daily life. In addition, I’ve been making an effort to use methods other than photography to capture my favorite memories of coffee breaks, study spaces and skylines. Below is a list of reasons why you should join me in the fight to encapsulate the best (and most challenging) moments in life aside from solely using your phone.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO