NFL

SNL Imagines Squid Game as a Sad Song Country Music Video — Watch

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 7 days ago

It took a couple of weeks, but NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend figured out its take on the pop culture...

Popculture

Addison Rae May Soon Eclipse Kim Kardashian in Complaints With Future 'SNL' Hosting Gig

Addison Rae may be following in the steps of Kim Kardashian. Kardashian recently made her Saturday Night Live debut. During her opening monologue, the SKIMS owner poked jabs at her affinity of wealthy men and her estranged husband Kanye. She also referenced the OJ Simpson scandal, her skits included her in a spoof of The Bachelorette and holding court as her older sister Kourtney featuring younger sister Khloe in a legal dispute where she roasts her family. Now, Rae is reportedly in talks to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso’s success was “truly shocking”, as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Harry Smith's son helps SNL spoof Squid Game

In 2017, the duo of Branchez & Big Wet went viral with their country trap spoof "Turn Up On the Weekend." Saturday Night Live adapted their song for its Squid Game country music video spoof, starring Pete Davidson, Rami Malek and Big Wet. The video was produced by Branchez. It turns out Big Wet, AKA Jake Smith, is the son of former longtime CBS The Early Show and CBS This Morning co-anchor Harry Smith, who is currently a correspondent for NBC News. Meanwhile, the Squid Game video was hailed for its production design. As SNL writer Dan Bulla points out, the show's visual effects team did all their work in one day. ALSO: SNL hits a ratings low with host Rami Malek.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'SNL' Takes on Squid Game in Musical Parody Starring Rami Malek and Pete Davidson

On last night’s Saturday Night Live we saw Rami Malek, fresh off No Time to Die success, perform in several live sketches and a previously recorded bit alongside Pete Davidson. In what at first appears to be a music video for a country song about two men down on their luck, quickly changes course when the broken-down men, tell us that they’ve had to join the Squid Game. The song then takes us through the experience of both Davidson and Malek as they compete in the deadly competition.
TV & VIDEOS
Pete Davidson
Rami Malek
FanSided

Is Squid Game something to watch during Droughtlander?

Outlander fans are looking for things to watch during Droughtlander. Squid Game has gained popularity on Netflix, but is it something to add to your list?. You’ve likely heard all about Squid Game. The South Korean Netflix series is everywhere, with the cast quickly gaining well-deserved attention. It certainly is...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Watch the 'Squid Game' parody from 'SNL' that you never knew you needed

On last night's "Saturday Night Live," host Rami Malek and cast member Pete Davidson put a country western spin on "Squid Game" — and the parody track will resonate with anyone who's been watching the hit Netflix show. The song opens with Malek and Davidson dressed as cowboys, singing a...
TV SHOWS
Pitchfork

Stromae Returns With Video for New Song “Santé”: Watch

Stromae, the Belgian artist born Paul Van Haver, has returned with a new single. It’s called “Santé,” and it arrives with a new music video directed by Jaroslav Moravc and Luc Van Haver. The video shows people dancing via schematic tutorials in a dreamlike party atmosphere. “Let’s have a toast for the conquerors of the worst work hours,” the song’s lyrics direct. “For the new parents lulled to sleep by cries. For the insomniacs by trade.” Watch it below.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Adele releases new song, music video for 1st time since 2015

For the first time since 2015, pop star Adele is releasing new music. The "Hello" singer dropped her first single and music video on Thursday night, "Easy on Me." "Go easy on me baby, I was still a child," she sings in the chorus. "Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me. I had no time to choose what I chose to do. So go easy on me."
MUSIC
criticalhit.net

Three Series to Binge After Watching Squid Game

Unless you have been living under a rock (or worse still, without an internet connection), you have at least heard about Squid Game. This Korean-language series about a deadly game show with a massive prize is insanely popular all over the world, to the point where a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix over massively increased internet traffic. One of the reasons for the show’s popularity is that the script and the actors don’t follow the expected “Hollywood recipe”, which has struck a chord with so many people that they are willing to watch the series with subtitles or dubbed.
TV SERIES
BET

Soulja Boy Releases New Song ‘Squid Game’

Everybody is talking about the new short series on Netflix, Squid Game, including Soulja Boy who stays with the trends! The rapper recently released his new song “Squid Game” that dropped on streaming platforms on Thursday (Oct. 14). Listeners can hear Soulja rapping over the instrumental of the show’s theme...
MUSIC
HOT 107.9

Lil Baby Plays Squid Game Challenge – Watch

The Netflix series Squid Game has already consumed social media conversations and now the show has made its way into the hip-hop sphere. Lil Baby is the latest rapper to share his interest in Squid Game and even went as far as completing the challenge associated with the popular show. Squid Game centers on contestants short on money accept an invitation to compete in games for a big prize, but there are deadly stakes.
VIDEO GAMES
101wkqx.com

Check out this hilarious Squid Game song

SNL has been pretty hit or miss for a long time now, but this week Pete Davidson and Rami Malek wrote a hilarious song about Squid Game. Check out the video below….green light!
MUSIC
Baltimore Times

Indian TV Stars Make A Song And Dance About Music Videos

IMPHAL, India — The pandemic has hit the Indian entertainment industry hard, and television is no exception. However, TV stars have found a novel way to keep themselves busy and in public memory — by starring in music videos. “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actor Aly Goni got his 4.1 million followers...
THEATER & DANCE
University of Denver Clarion

“Squid Game:” A must-watch or overrated?

The best way to experience Netflix’s hit new show “Squid Game” is in the dark. No, not in a dark room, although that may help set the mood for this dystopian thriller. In this case, “in the dark” means that watching “Squid Game” is most entertaining when you start the show knowing absolutely nothing about it.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

See Cardi B's Pitch to Netflix for Her Chic Role in Season 4 of You

It's Paris, 2022. Joe Goldberg is freshly arrived in the French capital, having nearly escaped murder at the hands of his wife, Love, who is now nothing more than a burnt corpse. Enter: Cardi B. Well, this is just how the rapper suggests season four of You should unfold. On Thursday, Oct. 21, she noticed that the official Netflix Twitter account changed their bio to say, "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You," and then proceeded to pitched her own entrance in a tweet. "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands You," the artist imagined. "Ok finish it off @netflix." The Netflix...
TV SERIES
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Olivia Rodrigo Debuts Music Video For Hit Song ‘Traitor’

It’s been less than 24 hours since Olivia Rodrigo debuted her new music video for her mega-hit song ‘Traitor’, and the visual has already clocked close to four million views on her YouTube channel. The global radio banger comes courtesy of her album ‘Sour’, which debuted last spring at number...
MUSIC

