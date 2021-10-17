CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready or not, it’s another disruption: 10-digit dialing

ABQJournal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when life seems to be getting back to some semblance of normal – restaurants are back open, schools are back in session, and the Balloon Fiesta has come and gone – along comes the latest disruption: the 10-digit dial. Those local friends and relatives that you have programmed...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

mckenziebanner.com

Local Calls Will Require 10-digit Dialing On October 24

Phone customers in the ‘731’ area code must soon dial all 10 digits of a phone number to make a local phone call. On October 24, 2021, there are 82 area codes (including ‘731’) in 35 states and one U.S. territory that currently use “988” as their local exchange and allow seven-digit dialing. A local exchange, also known as a central office code, is the first three numbers of a seven-digit telephone number. To prepare for implementation of a quick way to dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – using only “988” to connect callers to the Lifeline – these area codes must transition to ten-digit dialing for all calls, including local calls.
POLITICS
Williston Daily Herald

10-digit dialing will be mandatory later this month

Mandatory 10-digit dialing will go live as of Oct. 24, 2021. For those who haven’t began using 10 digits, now is a good time to start so you will be accustomed to the practice by implementation day. Here’s what you need to know. What’s going on?. There’s going to be...
HEALTH
wgel.com

Ten Digit Dialing Goes Into Effect October 24

If you live in the 618 area code, effective Sunday, October 24th, you will have to dial 1 and all ten digits of a telephone number to successfully make a call, whether using a cell phone or a landline. On or after October 24, calls made with only seven digits...
POLITICS
wibwnewsnow.com

New Phone Dialing Rules Begin Sunday

It starts on Sunday – the way you dial your phone is changing. Kansans that live in area codes 785 or 620 have to use 10-digit dialing when making local calls. Local calls dialed with only seven digits will not go through, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
CELL PHONES
amazingmadison.com

Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins October 24th

Mandatory ten-digit dialing will start to take effect across the state beginning on Sunday, October 24th. On and after this date, you must dial the area code plus the telephone number for all local calls. Local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed. Instead, a recording may inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
HEALTH
This Is Reno

Northern Nevada to shift to 10-digit dialing on Sunday

Northern Nevada’s 775 area code is one of 82 across the country that will move to required 10-digit phone number dialing on Oct. 24. The change will enable the use of 988 as a quick and direct connection to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Starting Sunday, local calls will require...
NEVADA STATE
San Bernardino County Sun

Southern Californians with these 4 area codes will need to dial 10 digits when making calls

Residents in many corners of Southern California will soon have to add three more digits when making phone calls to those who share their area code. Those with the area codes 562, 626, 949 and 951 must dial all 10 digits when making calls beginning Sunday, Oct. 24, as part of a federal transition that will give the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline a shorter phone number.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

Spam texts could finally be gone for good under new FCC rules

Spam text messages could soon be a thing of the past as acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Jessica Rosenworcel has laid out her plans to eliminate them for good. Rosenworcel recently shared a proposal for a set of new rules that would require mobile carriers to block...
INTERNET
Central Illinois Proud

The 309 area code must transition to 10-digit dialing by Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 309 area code currently allows seven-digit phone number dialing, meaning callers do not have to type in the area code on a phone to make a call. But that is all changing Sunday, Oct. 24. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is creating another three-digit emergency...
PEORIA, IL
pinalcentral.com

New 10-digit dialing starts Sunday

PHOENIX — Beginning Sunday all Arizona consumers with phone numbers in the 480, 520 and 928 area codes must dial 10 digits (area code + phone number) for all local calls. On and after that date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording may inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the 10-digit telephone number, according to the Arizona Corporation Commission.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

People in Lubbock's 806 area code, several others in Texas will need to dial 10 digits starting in late October

The City of Lubbock rolled out its 'Add 806' campaign this month to give citizens time to get used to the idea of dialing area code 806 for ALL phone calls starting Oct. 25. Numerous area codes across the U.S., including 806, will be included in mandatory 10-digit dialing for all calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits will not be completed, according to a city news release.
TEXAS STATE
kvol1330.com

Coming: All Local Calls Must Use 10-Digit Dialing

According to an article posted by KLFY NEWS, starting on October 24 all phone calls made locally will have to include the area code. The Federal Trade Commission (FCC) has a mandate that states all calls from both land lines and mobile phones within the 337 or 504 area will have to use 10 digits to dial calls. This applies to all service providers. The date of the official change is October 24.
TECHNOLOGY
raynetoday.com

10-digit dialing a ‘must’ beginning Oct. 24

Everyone with 337 or 504 area code affected by new FCC mandate. Starting Sunday, Oct. 24, all phone calls will require an area code to connect, even if you’re just calling across the street, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Local 10-digit dialing (area code + telephone number) has...
POLITICS
KATC News

337, 504 area codes move to 10-digit dialing this weekend

The Acadiana and New Orleans areas are transitioning to ten-digit dialing for all calls, including local ones, starting this Sunday, October 24. A total of 82 area codes in 35 states and one U.S. territory will be making the change, as they currently use 988 as their local exchange, or the first three numbers in a seven-digit phone number, and allow seven-digit dialing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Valley News

Riverside County’s 951 Area Code Switching to `10-Digit Dialing’

RIVERSIDE - Beginning Sunday, residents in the 951 area code will need to dial the area code first when making phone calls, even if they're calling someone in the same area code. The transition to so-called "10-digit dialing'' is happening in 82 area codes in 35 states and one U.S. territory, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Those areas allow phone numbers with "988'' as the first three digits. However, 988 is also the number officials are planning to use for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline beginning on July 16, 2022. The transition to 10-digit dialing is necessary to facilitate easy use of that system, according to the FCC. The transition will not affect anyone's current telephone number. Callers in California may be required to dial the number "1'' before t.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

