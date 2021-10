DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I recently received a note from good friends of ours stating that they are having an in-person wedding for their daughter, but because of COVID-19, we are not invited. They added that if we want to give a gift from the registry, here is the link. I thought that was awfully tacky. I get that we must do things differently because we want to be safe, but how do you not invite someone to a wedding and then ask for a gift? What do you think about that? -- Registry Only.

