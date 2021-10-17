CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue upends #2 Iowa

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Iowa City) For the first time this season the Iowa Hawkeyes have come up short in college football. Purdue dealt the 2nd rated team in the nation their first loss, 24-7.

Iowa’s defense had no answer for David Bell. The junior wide receiver from Indianapolis caught 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Purdue led 14-7 at the half and outscored Iowa 10-0 after the break. Aidan O’Connell passed for 375 yards and two touchdowns in the win for 4-2 Purdue.

Iowa, now 6-1 overall, turned the a ball over four times and forced just one takeaway. Tyler Goodson ran for 68 yards on 12 attempts. Sam LaPorta caught five passes for 61 yards.

Up next for Purdue is Wisconsin next weekend. Iowa has their bye week and will travel to Wisconsin on October 30th.

Western Iowa Today

Iowa State grabs win over top ten Oklahoma State

(Ames) Iowa State’s Big 12 title hopes remain alive after a big 24-21 victory over #8 Oklahoma State. The Cyclones outscored the Cowboys 17-7 in the 2nd half. Brock Purdy completed 27/33 passes for 307 yards and two scores. Xavier Hutchinson caught 12 passes for 125 yards with a pair of TD’s.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Next meet is the Missouri Valley Conference Championships on October 29th. Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside. -Placed 14th in the 100 butterfly, swam on the 3rd place 200 free relay, swam on the 5th place 400 free relay, and swam on the 9th place 200 medley relay at St. Ambrose on October 8th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

IHSAA Releases Class 3A, 4A, and 5A Playoff Qualifiers

(State) The regular season is in the books in Iowa’s three largest classes of football. Playoff qualification information from the Iowa High School Athletic Association can be found at the following link:. In Class 3A, Harlan and ADM are automatic qualifiers from District 6. The four at large positions were...
HIGH SCHOOL
Western Iowa Today

Lewis Central’s South makes IGCA HOF Class of 2021

(State) The Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced their 2021 Hall of Fame Class for volleyball this past week. The group includes MOC-Floyd Valley and George coach Leeanne McMillen, Lewis Central coach Dennis South, and Official Charles Liston. South coached the Titans from 2001-15. He won 304 career matches. South guided...
VOLLEYBALL
Western Iowa Today

Week 9/First Round Playoff Stats from Friday, October 22nd

CAM pitches their first shutout of the year and moves to 9-0. They forced five takeaways with Austin Williams recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass. Jack Follmann had a 14 yard pick six and two sacks while Colby Rich added the other interception. Five of Lane Spieker’s 10 carries were stopped by the goal line. He ran for 209 yards. Cade Ticknor ran three times for 91 yards and two scores. Williams had five rushes for 85 yards and a TD. The Cougars averaged 15.4 yards per rush and had eight TD’s on the ground.
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW returns to the playoffs after two year absence

(Avoca) AHSTW’s path to the playoffs was anything but smooth. The Vikings overcame an 0-3 start in district play and needed some late game heroics in Week 8 to snag a spot. Coach GG Harris and crew will go up against 5th ranked Woodbury Central on Friday. How they got here has been quite a ride. “We just kind of told ourselves being 1-3 and finding ways to lose ball games wasn’t ok. We had to turn it around and we did it with discipline and details.” Harris says, “That next week we got a big one. That win against Riverside was a big spark for us. It showed a lot of guys we can play well and at a high level.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Greyhound Racing Coming to End in Iowa Next Year

(Des Moines, IA) — Greyhound racing is set to end in Iowa after action taken by the Racing and Gaming Commission. Administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the operator of the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque asked for an end to racing in 2022 during Thursday’s license renewal request. The track in Dubuque is the last Iowa greyhound track and had survived using payments from two other tracks required by the greyhound cessation legislation that was passed approximately seven years ago. Those payments end in 2022. Ohorilko says many other states have already shut down greyhound racing.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Valley Hosts Ogden in First Round Playoff Game

(Corning) (6-2) Southwest Valley hosts (4-4) Ogden in a Class A first-round playoff game on Friday night. Southwest Valley suffered book end defeats but won seven straight games in between before falling to Mt. Ayr in the regular-season finale last Friday night. Head Coach Anthony Donahoo says resiliency, toughness, and perseverance are all words he uses, to sum up, his squad.
