Purdue upends #2 Iowa

(Iowa City) For the first time this season the Iowa Hawkeyes have come up short in college football. Purdue dealt the 2nd rated team in the nation their first loss, 24-7.

Iowa’s defense had no answer for David Bell. The junior wide receiver from Indianapolis caught 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Purdue led 14-7 at the half and outscored Iowa 10-0 after the break. Aidan O’Connell passed for 375 yards and two touchdowns in the win for 4-2 Purdue.

Iowa, now 6-1 overall, turned the a ball over four times and forced just one takeaway. Tyler Goodson ran for 68 yards on 12 attempts. Sam LaPorta caught five passes for 61 yards.

Up next for Purdue is Wisconsin next weekend. Iowa has their bye week and will travel to Wisconsin on October 30th.