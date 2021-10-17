CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD reports two shootings and a fatal hit-and-run as Saturday comes to a close

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A relatively quiet day on the violent crime front quickly heated up as the NOPD has reported two unrelated shootings, including one fatal, as well as a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Orleans East on Saturday evening.

The first shooting occurred at the intersection of Louisa Street and North Galvez. An initial report from the NOPD showed one male victim was taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Another shooting, occurred at the intersection of Prieur Street and Touro Street. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lastly, the NOPD reported the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a female victim who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.

There is no further information on any of the incidents reported above.

The New Orleans Police Department announced they obtained arrest warrants for Kentay Lamothe, Kimberly Lamothe, and Jules Carter Jr. in the investigation of a domestic simple battery and false imprisonment incident on October 9, 2021, in the 6300 block of Woodland Highway.
