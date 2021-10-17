NOPD reports two shootings and a fatal hit-and-run as Saturday comes to a close

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A relatively quiet day on the violent crime front quickly heated up as the NOPD has reported two unrelated shootings, including one fatal, as well as a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Orleans East on Saturday evening.

The first shooting occurred at the intersection of Louisa Street and North Galvez. An initial report from the NOPD showed one male victim was taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Another shooting, occurred at the intersection of Prieur Street and Touro Street. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lastly, the NOPD reported the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a female victim who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.

There is no further information on any of the incidents reported above.

